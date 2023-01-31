Cannes Lions Announces Live Briefing Sessions For 2023

Cannes Lions Announces Live Briefing Sessions For 2023
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Cannes Lions has detailed its live briefing sessions for its 2023 awards, helping agencies and brands hit the mark with their entries.

The live presentations will be hosted by the Cannes Lions awards team and will include case studies, Q&As, and insights from previous winners and Jury members.

Here is the line up for the briefings:

Part 1: The Value of the Lion

This session looks into the benefits of benchmarking your creativity and how it can improve results for your ads and your business. Using data and case studies from previous Lion winners, the session will highlight the link between creativity and business effectiveness.

2 Feb, 9 pm AEDT

Part 2: What’s New for 2023

This session explains the changes made for the Lions this year, including the new Entertainment Lions for Gaming and the refreshed Media, Mobile, Creative B2B, and Pharma Lions.

It will also outline changes to the categories such as the inclusion of Metaverse and provide additional information about the new, non-compulsory questions on Sustainability and DE&I.

9 Feb, 9 pm AEDT

Part 3: Entry Journey, Eligibility and Judging Process

Part three will detail of the entry journey and the key things for entrants to remember at each step of the way. Eligibility criteria, Jury member selection, and the judging process will be explained, as well.

16 Feb, 9 pm AEDT

Part 4: How to Craft Your Entry

Jury members and previous winners will give you advice on creating a winning entry.

The panel will explain the information you’ll need to provide on every entry, e.g contacts or media info, plus advice on creating the case film, written submission, the importance of cultural context, and more.

23 Feb, 9 pm AEDT

Please login with linkedin to comment

Cannes Lions

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]