Broadsheet Promotes Claire Booth To National Sales & Partnerships Director Role

Broadsheet Promotes Claire Booth To National Sales & Partnerships Director Role
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Broadsheet has promoted Claire Booth to the national sales and partnerships director role.

Since its launch in 2009, Broadsheet has published news, features, and events coverage across the Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Tasmania, and New Zealand.

Claire Booth was acquired by the Broadsheet team in 2019 from The Story Lab and Carat. Booth’s new position is a promotion from her previous role as group sales and partnerships director for Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth markets.

Claire will be joining the senior leadership team and reporting to Broadsheet’s general manager, Sian Whitaker.

Claire will lead the national sales team across Australia and is responsible for delivering incremental commercial growth for the business, launching new opportunities in the market, and developing strategic partnerships with agency partners and brands.

“Leading our talented sales team during this pivotal moment is incredibly rewarding, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with our agency and brand partners to drive growth for their businesses”, said Claire Booth.

“Claire has been an outstanding performer in the business since she started five years ago. She has grown our NSW market significantly and built a strong team under her”, said Whitaker, general manager, Broadsheet.




Please login with linkedin to comment

broadsheet

Latest News

One Man’s Waste Is A Major PR Win For The Bravery
  • Advertising

One Man’s Waste Is A Major PR Win For The Bravery

Independent purpose PR, Communications, and Social Media agency, The Bravery, has strengthened its commitment to enhancing behavioural change in waste after being appointed by Dulverton Waste Management in North West Tasmania. Lead image: The Bravery Team The Bravery has been appointed as the lead communications, community engagement and PR partner after a competitive tender process. […]

Yahoo Academy Invites Applications From Future Industry Leaders For 2024 Program
  • Marketing

Yahoo Academy Invites Applications From Future Industry Leaders For 2024 Program

Nominations are now open for Yahoo Academy 2024, an immersive talent building program which helps 30 rising media agency and marketing superstars across Australia and Singapore develop the skills needed to lead and thrive in the workplace of the future. Taking place over two days in Sydney, Yahoo Academy 2024 will engage participants with in-depth […]

Taboola Appoints Experienced APAC Advertising Exec To Manage New Zealand Sales
  • Marketing

Taboola Appoints Experienced APAC Advertising Exec To Manage New Zealand Sales

Taboola, has announced the appointment of former Taboola APAC director and skilled digital strategist Joe France (lead image) as its New Zealand sales lead, as it continues to expand its presence in the ANZ market. Under his new remit, France will be responsible for cultivating key partnerships and delivering innovative solutions to meet evolving New […]

Activation Union Hires Bree Mankin As Managing Partner
  • Media

Activation Union Hires Bree Mankin As Managing Partner

Activation Union is thrilled to announce the appointment of Bree Mankin as Managing Partner. In this pivotal role, Bree will spearhead the agency’s growth initiatives and client strategy, leveraging her extensive experience and innovative approach in delivering exceptional results for her clients. With over two decades of experience in marketing and communications, Bree is a […]

Toyota Launches Integrated Electric Vehicle Campaign Via HERO
  • Campaigns

Toyota Launches Integrated Electric Vehicle Campaign Via HERO

Toyota Australia has launched its highly anticipated new all-electric vehicle, the bZ4X, on Australian shores through a nationwide integrated campaign. Spearheaded by a big spot, the campaign was created by independent creative agency HERO, which sees a typical EV sceptic named Barry behind the wheel of an all-new Toyota bZ4X much to the surprise of […]

Canva Launches First Ever Podcast: Design Surfaces
  • Media

Canva Launches First Ever Podcast: Design Surfaces

Canva has announced its very first podcast: Design Surfaces. Covering all areas of design, from brand campaigns to UX flows, the podcast digs deep into the intricate parts of designers’ brains to unearth valuable insights, unique perspectives, and what makes them tick. The Design specialty at Canva is made up of some of the most […]

SBS Launches Development Fund To Find Australia’s Next Top Documentaries
  • Media

SBS Launches Development Fund To Find Australia’s Next Top Documentaries

SBS is searching for its most daring, unflinchingly fearless and boundary-smashing factual format yet, issuing a call out for impactful ideas for new documentary series unlike anything seen on Australian screens before, with up to $50,000 in development funding on offer. Announced this morning at the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) in Melbourne, SBS is […]

Resolution Nabs Sarah Truong From PHD
  • Advertising

Resolution Nabs Sarah Truong From PHD

Full-service media agency Resolution has appointed Sarah Truong as head of investment to lead the agency’s investment product. Sarah joins from PHD where she was Group Investment Director for half a decade. With 14 years’ experience in the media industry including seven years at media agency, Carat, Sarah a proven track record for delivering results-driven […]

Brisbane Unveils Bold New Tourism Campaign
  • Campaigns

Brisbane Unveils Bold New Tourism Campaign

Brisbane Economic Development Agency (BEDA) has launched a new domestic tourism campaign, Brisbane Favours the Bold, this week, appealing to those who search for the unexpected to discover the new Brisbane. Created in partnership with VML and dentsu Queensland, the campaign aims to redefine perceptions of Queensland’s thriving capital, strengthen awareness of Brisbane’s leisure offering, […]