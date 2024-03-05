Broadsheet Promotes Claire Booth To National Sales & Partnerships Director Role

Broadsheet has promoted Claire Booth to the national sales and partnerships director role.

Since its launch in 2009, Broadsheet has published news, features, and events coverage across the Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Tasmania, and New Zealand.

Claire Booth was acquired by the Broadsheet team in 2019 from The Story Lab and Carat. Booth’s new position is a promotion from her previous role as group sales and partnerships director for Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth markets.

Claire will be joining the senior leadership team and reporting to Broadsheet’s general manager, Sian Whitaker.

Claire will lead the national sales team across Australia and is responsible for delivering incremental commercial growth for the business, launching new opportunities in the market, and developing strategic partnerships with agency partners and brands.

“Leading our talented sales team during this pivotal moment is incredibly rewarding, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with our agency and brand partners to drive growth for their businesses”, said Claire Booth.

“Claire has been an outstanding performer in the business since she started five years ago. She has grown our NSW market significantly and built a strong team under her”, said Whitaker, general manager, Broadsheet.