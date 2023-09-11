Broadsheet Partners With The Body Shop In Its Biggest Beauty Collab EVER
Broadsheet, Australia’s go-to culture guide, has created a multi-faceted content campaign with The Body Shop to promote their ten “Most Loved” product range and showcase the natural ingredients in their products.
The campaign represents the biggest beauty category partnership undertaken by Broadsheet. It features written, video, and social content alongside a specially curated event at Hope St. Radio, the Collingwood diner, bar, and radio station.
The collaboration includes a feature-length film and TikTok video series. This is the first campaign that Broadsheet has worked with a beauty brand on the TikTok platform. The hero film titled ”Day In The Life” features Milo Hartill, an exceptional individual who fearlessly embodies the values of body positivity, BLM, and queer rights. The film explores Milo’s world, immersing the viewer in their morning routine to discover their unfiltered perspective on life and inspire others to embrace positive change. The film follows Milo into their Melbourne home to experience the daily rituals that ground them and how The Body Shop products become an integral part of their body care routine and help empower them for the day ahead.
In addition to the film and videos, the partnership included a unique offering, a one-night-only intimate event: Nature’s Nourishment. With live DJs and a bespoke food and cocktail menu by Hope St Radio, featuring ingredients in The Body Shop’s naturally inspired beauty products. Nature’s Nourishment brought together friends of Broadsheet and The Body Shop, alongside ten competition winners, to celebrate good food created with natural ingredients.
Broadsheet group sales and partnerships manager Matthew Phillips said, “At Broadsheet we know we have an ethically engaged audience who have strong values and take active responsibility in their behaviours making the world a better place. To work with a brand like The Body Shop on an annual partnership that leverages content and a bespoke event to bring to life their ethos of ‘Changemaking Beauty’, while showcasing their core range of products in an authentic and meaningful way, has been incredible to see and has been so well received by our audience.”
Shannon Chrisp, The Body Shop APAC Brand & Activism Director, said, “Our partnership with Broadsheet has enabled us to put a spotlight on our ten “Most Loved” products and the incredible ingredients behind them. These products celebrate who we are, what we do and how we want you to feel. Through our collaboration, Broadsheet has connected us with some incredible talent and creative minds to share stories of finding your happiest, healthiest-looking skin with a new audience.”
CREDITS
BROADSHEET
Emily Barlow – Group Campaign Manager
Dominique Narayan – Campaign Manager
Matthew Phillips – Group Sales & Partnerships Manager
Video Producer – Lucy Matthews
DP – Timothy O’Keefe
Sound – Alex Christensen
Art Department – Zane Curwen-Walker (Ours Fitzroy)
Assist – Holly Birdsall
Editor – Michael Surya
CONTRIBUTORS
Arianna Leggerio – Photographer
Samantha Schultz – Photographer
Milo Hartill – talent
Ruthy Hewson – talent
THE BODY SHOP
Shannon Chrisp – APAC Brand & Activism Director
Fiona Lancaster – ANZ Deputy Brand & Activism Director
Sarah Rogan – Communications & Activism Executive
Zarah Garbrah – Social Media Specialist
AGENCY
Sarah Cook – Account Director, Havas
Please login with linkedin to commentbroadsheet The Body Shop
Latest News
The KIIS Network Asks R U OK?
This Thursday to support R U OK? Day and their mission of suicide prevention, the KIIS Network is encouraging listeners to reflect on their own mental health and check in on their loved ones. R U OK? Day is a National Day of Action when Australians are reminded to ask, ‘Are you ok?’ to start […]
SCA Promotes Slew Of Female Talent
SCA’s chief technology and operations Officer, Stephen Haddad has today announced a new structure for the company’s executive general management and regional sales teams which sees three of SCA’s female leaders move into new and expanded roles. Ally Bradley, who is currently executive general manager of Victoria and Tasmania, will see her remit expanded across […]
Cartology Launches Screen Network In Woolworths Supermarkets
Cartology has announced the evolution of the in-store shopping experience powered by digital transformation. The health, beauty and baby aisles of over 400 Woolworths Supermarkets stores nationally will be digitised as Cartology installs a premium, full motion digital, front of aisle screen network. Through Cartology, brands can understand and target customers across their connected shopping […]
Are Media’s Lisa Hudson Appointed General Manager – Homes
Are Media today announced the appointment of Lisa Hudson to the newly created role of general manager – Homes, effective 16 October. Hudson is one of the most experienced media executives in Australia, with a career that spans magazines, newspapers and digital media. Her resume includes launch editor of the (Sydney) magazine; group editor, Fairfax […]
QMS Partners With SXSW Sydney To Celebrate Creativity And Innovation
QMS is partnering with SXSW Sydney 2023, the week-long “festival of festivals” that celebrates creativity and innovation. QMS’s involvement with SXSW Sydney includes being named as presenting partner of the Media Industry Conference Track, the area with programming that covers the media landscape, the power of the companies who currently control the message, and the […]
EssenceMediacom Sydney Announces Two New Client Managing Partners
EssenceMediacom has announced teh appointment of two key client managing partners – Amy Jost and Hannah Partner – to EssenceMediacom Sydney. Jost says of her appointment: “I’m incredibly thrilled to have joined the EssenceMediacom team. Everyone has shown such passion and commitment to the craft of client leadership and building a breakthrough agency. KFC have […]
Indie Creative Agency Bullfrog Unveils Sydney & UK Expansion Plans
In response to a growing number of national and global clients, indie agency Bullfrog has announced its official expansion into Sydney along with the launch of a UK offering to commence later this year. The Sydney offering will be spearheaded by new recruit, Alex Watts, who in his last role as national dead of social […]
Recruiter Study: Salary Still Tops For Aussie Marketers, But 87% Would Turn Down A Job With Inflexible Work Hours
The iknowho Salary & Market Insights Guide provides the latest salary bands for marketing and advertising professionals as well as diving into the latest insights across key motivators, flexible working trends and top career priorities. Over the last three years, candidate shortages saw salaries in the marketing world creep to unprecedented levels, iknowho have conducted […]
Havas Study: 63% Of Early Adopting Aussies Say They’re More Stressed Post-COVID
Expectations and concern for our mental health has made a major shift since the pandemic began in 2020. This is one of the key findings from a global mental health and wellbeing report released by Havas. The hangover from the pandemic is evident with 63 per cent of early adopter or ‘Prosumer’ Australians saying they […]
The Arcane Dance Of Creativity & Neuroscience: A New Symphony For Behavioural Change
Strap in as we tango with neuroscience and cha-cha with creativity to rewrite the playbook on impactful behavioural change. Explores how the interplay between brain prediction theory and creative stimuli can drive meaningful behavioural change.
QMS Snares Ex-oOh!media Staffer Tim Murphy For Executive Leadership Role
QMS has announced Tim Murphy has been appointed to its executive leadership team. Based in Melbourne, he will join QMS in February 2024. Murphy is a highly accomplished and respected media executive with over 16 years’ experience in the out of home sector, most recently as chief sales officer at oOh!media. He is joining QMS […]
Sky News Australia Takes Legal Action Against RMIT FactLab
Why does it always feel that Sky News appears to be quite the volatile workplace?
JCDecaux & The Daily Aus Launch Voice Referendum Education Campaign
JCDecaux and news platform The Daily Aus have partnered to inform Australians on the upcoming Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum. The education campaign “Be a voice, not an echo”, empowers audiences to make an informed decision when they vote on October 14. Tess Phillips, executive general manager, corporate affairs, JCDecaux, said: “Given all Australians will […]
Strap Yourself In, It’s The B&T Awards Shortlist Part One!
B&T warns this shortlist may make for difficult or triumphant reading. Or indifferent reading if you never even entered.
Jimmy Fallon Apologises To Staff Following Toxic Workplace Allegations
Thankfully, there's none of this toxic workplace at any Aussie TV shows. Well, apart from the entire ABC, that is.
Andrew Winter Named Compare The Market’s New In-House Expert
Andrew Winter joins the Compare The Market team despite looking nothing like a small mongoose found in southern Africa.
Kwik Kopy Australia Launches Magazine “Possible” To Amplify Latest Campaign
Kwik Kopy Australia, has launched the magazine “Possible” in an intimate launch event, hosted by Kwik Kopy Australia’s CEO, Sonia Shwabsky with 22 entrepreneurs, business owners and media. “We Make Possible” is the latest campaign with the launch of this magazine celebrating entrepreneurs and business owners across the nation who have succeeded against the odds. […]
We Are Social Expands Relationship With Colgate-Palmolive
There'll be no qualms when the dentist hassles We Are Social staff about flossing after agency nabs Colgate-Palmolive.
oOh!’s Retail Media Arm reooh Makes Senior Hires To Drive Growth
oOh!’s retail media arm reooh announces new hires that coincidentally appear to be the exact same height and gender.
“WTF! How Is This Allowed?” Fans Fume As Coles’ Big Red Hand Invades AFL Coin Toss
Fans fume as big red hand invades coin toss. Still, forced to concede it was far more entertaining than Shannon Noll.
QMS Gives Maybelline A 3DOOH Makeover
QMS unveils 3DOOH animated campaign for beauty brand Maybelline and possibly confusing men looking for a ute ad.
Is Elon Musk’s Proposed XHiring About To See LinkedIn Get Laid Off?
Is there a more polarising social media site than LinkedIn? Apart from Threads that appears too have died a quick death.
Sunday TV Ratings: Nine’s The Block Takes Entertainment Crown
Sunday night TV numbers still leaving the networks with a warm, fuzzy feeling. Some enjoying far more fuzz than others.
Motor Traders’ Association of NSW Releases Auto Industry Magazine
Motor Traders’ Association unveils new auto magazine. Well, a cheese magazine would've been a brand extension too far.
PostMatch Launches Rugby World Cup 2023 Campaign For Stan Sport
The Wallabies enjoyed a first-up World Cup win over the weekend over some team B&T was unaware even played the sport.
PubMatic’s Sudipto Das: The Programmatic Supply Chain Isn’t One Size Fits All
This expert says programmatic supply chain isn’t one size fits all. As do large headed people about most beach hats.
Osher Gunsberg Reveals The Insider Scoop On The Masked Singer Australia
B&T never misses the chance to chat with Osher Gunsberg. Although, we have to admit, we cancelled this one three times.
Is This The Most Aussie Collab YET? Vegemite And Uncle Tobys Unite For Vegemite-Flavoured Oats
We humans remain masters at taking healthy food & quickly turning it to muck. As is evident by this Frankenstein collab.
Pinterest To Host “Pinterest Presents” Global Advertising Summit On September 13th
Pinterest to host its Global Ad Summit on Wednesday. So, yes, this has a bit of the 'better late than nevers' about it.
Emotive Nabs Former Clems ECD Darren Wright As Group Creative Director
B&T warns this rather colourful press photo may cause issues for epilepsy sufferers or anyone with a heart condition.
Property Guru Andrew Winter Joins David Koch At Compare The Market
Property presenter Andrew Winter has joined Compare the Market, where he will be leading commentary on property news and trends. Following a year of rate rises, rental shortages, and increased demand for property, Winter said he was keen to speak out on issues impacting mortgage affordability. “Owning a property can be one of the most […]
Thinkerbell’s Anjana Khallouf Joins Youth Agency Shameless Media
Thinkerbell's Anjana Khallouf jumps ship. Confirms it had nothing to do with her boss always being away at conferences.
Queensland Government’s $60M Master Media Account Up For Pitch
Thinking of pitching for the Queensland Government's $60M media account? Then it's pronounced Pa-luh-shay (Palaszczuk).
ADL Says It Is “Simply Not” Telling Advertisers To Stop Spending On X
Do you harbour genuine suspicions that B&T has an avowed Elon Musk hater on staff? Confirm everything here.
“Don’t Give Up!” – Ita Buttrose Gives A Rallying Cry To Women In Media
B&T may occasionally shitcan the ABC, but there's one editorial guarantee and that's no shitcanning of the glorious Ita.
eHarmony Sued By ACCC Over Misleading “Free Dating” Adverts
Dating site sued over misleading ads. Still getting away with people looking absolutely nothing like their profile pics.