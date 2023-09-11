Broadsheet Partners With The Body Shop In Its Biggest Beauty Collab EVER

Broadsheet, Australia’s go-to culture guide, has created a multi-faceted content campaign with The Body Shop to promote their ten “Most Loved” product range and showcase the natural ingredients in their products.

The campaign represents the biggest beauty category partnership undertaken by Broadsheet. It features written, video, and social content alongside a specially curated event at Hope St. Radio, the Collingwood diner, bar, and radio station.

The collaboration includes a feature-length film and TikTok video series. This is the first campaign that Broadsheet has worked with a beauty brand on the TikTok platform. The hero film titled ”Day In The Life” features Milo Hartill, an exceptional individual who fearlessly embodies the values of body positivity, BLM, and queer rights. The film explores Milo’s world, immersing the viewer in their morning routine to discover their unfiltered perspective on life and inspire others to embrace positive change. The film follows Milo into their Melbourne home to experience the daily rituals that ground them and how The Body Shop products become an integral part of their body care routine and help empower them for the day ahead.

In addition to the film and videos, the partnership included a unique offering, a one-night-only intimate event: Nature’s Nourishment. With live DJs and a bespoke food and cocktail menu by Hope St Radio, featuring ingredients in The Body Shop’s naturally inspired beauty products. Nature’s Nourishment brought together friends of Broadsheet and The Body Shop, alongside ten competition winners, to celebrate good food created with natural ingredients.

Broadsheet group sales and partnerships manager Matthew Phillips said, “At Broadsheet we know we have an ethically engaged audience who have strong values and take active responsibility in their behaviours making the world a better place. To work with a brand like The Body Shop on an annual partnership that leverages content and a bespoke event to bring to life their ethos of ‘Changemaking Beauty’, while showcasing their core range of products in an authentic and meaningful way, has been incredible to see and has been so well received by our audience.”

Shannon Chrisp, The Body Shop APAC Brand & Activism Director, said, “Our partnership with Broadsheet has enabled us to put a spotlight on our ten “Most Loved” products and the incredible ingredients behind them. These products celebrate who we are, what we do and how we want you to feel. Through our collaboration, Broadsheet has connected us with some incredible talent and creative minds to share stories of finding your happiest, healthiest-looking skin with a new audience.”

CREDITS

BROADSHEET

Emily Barlow – Group Campaign Manager

Dominique Narayan – Campaign Manager

Matthew Phillips – Group Sales & Partnerships Manager

Video Producer – Lucy Matthews

DP – Timothy O’Keefe

Sound – Alex Christensen

Art Department – Zane Curwen-Walker (Ours Fitzroy)

Assist – Holly Birdsall

Editor – Michael Surya

CONTRIBUTORS

Arianna Leggerio – Photographer

Samantha Schultz – Photographer

Milo Hartill – talent

Ruthy Hewson – talent

THE BODY SHOP

Shannon Chrisp – APAC Brand & Activism Director

Fiona Lancaster – ANZ Deputy Brand & Activism Director

Sarah Rogan – Communications & Activism Executive

Zarah Garbrah – Social Media Specialist

AGENCY

Sarah Cook – Account Director, Havas

