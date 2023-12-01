Before Adland: Luke Spano’s High-Stakes Switch

The advertising world is all about risk and reward — bold work can reap huge commercial success but, there’s every chance an idea or campaign could go very, very wrong.

Fortunately, Luke Spano, managing director of native content firm Avid Collective is used to a high-stakes career given he was previously a professional poker player.

He played poker professionally, earning an income playing games around Australia and occasionally in Sin City itself — Las Vegas.

Spano played the game professionally for a number of years including in the World Series of Poker, at full-time hours right up until starting the business that would eventually go on to become Avid Collective.

“Poker is like chess with a die, a bunch of strategy and a bunch of luck,” he explained to B&T.

“It is the chance that bad players can win that makes the economics of poker so appealing for people who can get good at the game”.

