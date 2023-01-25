AWARD School Announces Lineup Of Tutors

AWARD School has today announced its lineup of tutors for 2023, welcoming 88 leading creatives who will mentor this year’s students over the 12-week course.

A mix of senior creatives, art directors, copywriters, digital-first thinkers and innovation specialists from agencies such as The Monkeys, CHEP Network, BMF, DDB, 303 MullenLowe, CX Lavender, M&C Saatchi and TBWA will share their knowledge with the next generation of aspiring creatives to set students up for success.

The full list of 2023 tutors can be found here.

AWARD School tutorials consist of small groups of six students, with two tutors assigned to each group to ensure students receive the personal attention and feedback they need to complete each week’s brief.

AWARD School joint national/NSW head Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt, TBWA executive creative director said: “We’ve been floored by the calibre of creatives who have put up their hand to tutor AWARD School this year. With so much experience across a wide array of disciplines, our 2023 program is set to be a standout for students.”

Matt Chandler, joint national/NSW school head and DDB group executive creative director said: “Tutoring AWARD School is one of the best ways for creatives to take the next step in their career, as guiding and inspiring others is a critical skill that’s key to the success of the industry.”

AWARD School’s final information night for 2023 will take place from 7-8:00pm AEDT on Tuesday, 7 February before applications officially open on 8 February 2023. Find out more and register here: http://bit.ly/3E9z6id.

AWARD is on the lookout for more tutors in 2023. If you’re interested in mentoring the industry’s next wave of creative talent, contact Advertising Council Australia by 31 January on e-mail simone@adcouncil.org.au.