AWARD School Announces Lineup Of Tutors

AWARD School Announces Lineup Of Tutors
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



AWARD School has today announced its lineup of tutors for 2023, welcoming 88 leading creatives who will mentor this year’s students over the 12-week course.

A mix of senior creatives, art directors, copywriters, digital-first thinkers and innovation specialists from agencies such as The Monkeys, CHEP Network, BMF, DDB, 303 MullenLowe, CX Lavender, M&C Saatchi and TBWA will share their knowledge with the next generation of aspiring creatives to set students up for success.

The full list of 2023 tutors can be found here.

AWARD School tutorials consist of small groups of six students, with two tutors assigned to each group to ensure students receive the personal attention and feedback they need to complete each week’s brief.

AWARD School joint national/NSW head Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt, TBWA executive creative director said: “We’ve been floored by the calibre of creatives who have put up their hand to tutor AWARD School this year. With so much experience across a wide array of disciplines, our 2023 program is set to be a standout for students.”

Matt Chandler, joint national/NSW school head and DDB group executive creative director said: “Tutoring AWARD School is one of the best ways for creatives to take the next step in their career, as guiding and inspiring others is a critical skill that’s key to the success of the industry.”

AWARD School’s final information night for 2023 will take place from 7-8:00pm AEDT on Tuesday, 7 February before applications officially open on 8 February 2023. Find out more and register here: http://bit.ly/3E9z6id.

AWARD is on the lookout for more tutors in 2023. If you’re interested in mentoring the industry’s next wave of creative talent, contact Advertising Council Australia by 31 January on e-mail simone@adcouncil.org.au.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Award School

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]