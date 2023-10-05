Atomic 212° & Chello Launch New Work For My Muscle Chef

Independent media agency Atomic 212° and independent creative agency Chello and My Muscle Chef have joined forces to launch their new “Red is the new Black” campaign.

My Muscle Chef has launched a tray in its signature colour of red that brings serious new shelf-appeal and uniqueness to its product lines. The new campaign adds another layer to the “Take Back Sunday” campaign that started in August this year.

The new packaging is rolling out now online and through retailers including Woolworths, Coles Local, IGA, Ampol, BP, 7-Eleven, EzyMart, QE Foods, OTR, Fitness First & Good Life.

The campaign is running across outdoor, digital, streaming, social, retail and podcast media and includes 3D billboards in Melbourne to generate cut-through and impact for the new packaging.

CEO and co-founder of My Muscle Chef, Tushar Menon, said: “Ten years ago, My Muscle Chef was born out of entrepreneurship and 10 years later, we continue to innovate and disrupt in an increasingly competitive market.

“We owned the transition from frozen to fresh, and we made waves when we introduced our vacuum sealed packaging. Now it’s only natural we take the next step to stand out from competitors.

“We don’t want to be lost in a sea of black trays on shelves and we want our customers to spot My Muscle Chef products easily, so that’s why we’re owning our distinctive My Muscle Chef red and rolling out the new trays,” he said.

Atomic 212° group account director, Jess Torstensson, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure collaborating with the My Muscle Chef and the Chello teams, crafting an integrated and innovative campaign that seamlessly combines media strategy and creative. We are excited to continue this growth journey with My Muscle Chef.”

Chello co-founder and creative director, Tristan Velasco, said: “It’s been a fantastic collaboration between the My Muscle Chef team, Atomic 212° and Chello. This campaign is based on an insight authentic to the founder’s story and marks a significant moment in the brand’s history.

“Here we bring together a rebrand, the introduction of the red tray and new packaging design, and a platform for an exciting new phase for the My Muscle Chef brand into the future.”