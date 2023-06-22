Ad Legend Dee Madigan Joins The Growth D_Stillery At Cannes In Cairns

Ad Legend Dee Madigan Joins The Growth D_Stillery At Cannes In Cairns
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Have you been loving The Growth D_Stillery YouTubes with adland heavyweights that were filmed at the recent Cannes In Cairns?

Well, today we’re delivering a real treat in the form of ad guru and all-round legend, Dee Madigan.

Among a host of accolades, Madigan is the current ECD at Campaign Edge, Gruen regular and appears on Seven’s Sunrise and The Latest.

Check out Madigan in action below. Meanwhile, re-live previous D_Stillery videos here with B&T’s own Dave Hovenden, the wonderful Jane Caro, MONA’s director of marketing and communications, David Brammall, Seven CMO Mel Hopkins and Amex marketer Sarah Wickham.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

