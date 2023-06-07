Jane Caro Chats With The Growth D_Stillery @ Cannes In Cairns

Jane Caro Chats With The Growth D_Stillery @ Cannes In Cairns
Distinguished author Jane Caro sat down with The Growth D_Stillery to appear in the second episode of its vodcasts from Cannes in Cairns to talk about storytelling and advertising.

While Caro said that “Most of the time, I see nothing of interest” when it comes to advertising, she said that every so often, one captures her attention – usually with good storytelling. But advertisers shouldn’t see piquing Caro’s attention as an insurmountable challenge. In fact, she said that good storytelling is all around us and ready for advertisers to draw inspiration from.

In the first episode of The Growth D_Stiller’s vodcast series from Cannes in Cairns, David Hovenden, the B&T head honcho chatted about AI and machine-led storytelling and its implications for advertising. You can check it out here.

