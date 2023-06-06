B&T’s David Hovenden Sits Down At Cannes In Cairns To Chat With The Growth D_Stillery

B&T supremo and editor-in-chief David Hovenden sat down with Dan Krigstein from The Growth D_Stillery to talk about the changing nature of storytelling and marketing.

Hovenden’s chat with Krigstein covered all manner of topics and was the first in a mini-series of vodcasts from Tropical North Queensland.

“The changes have been so fast,” said Hovenden, talking about the last few years of advertising.

“There are so many layers to it. There’s the technology and machines that can tell stories to us now and ChatGPT can add an air of authority to what can be complete clap-trap.

“Everyone has a platform now and there are good and bad sides to that. But there’s no putting the toothpaste back in the tube.”

Then, the chat moved on to why brands need a story. If they lack one, they’re just flogging “a generic product.

“It’s the only thing that can command any kind of price differential or market share.”

The Growth D_Stillery will be revealing more Vodcast episodes filmed at Cannes in Cairns on its YouTube channel shortly.

