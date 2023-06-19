Seven’s CMO Mel Hopkins Joins the Growth D_Stillery At Cannes In Cairns

Have you been loving The Growth D_stillery’s video series thus far? All from B&T’s very own recent conference extraordinaire, Cannes In Cairns?

So far the video series has hosted such industry luminaires as B&T’s own Dave Hovenden, the wonderful Jane Caro and MONA’s director of marketing and communications, David Brammall.

And we’ve got an absolute doozy for you today, as none other than Seven’s CMO Mel Hopkins takes a break from the Cannes heat to join the D_stillery video hot seat.

The former Optus marketer has only been at the broadcaster since Christmas and in this episode reveals her thoughts on all things storytelling and the modern marketer. We’re certain you’ll enjoy and learn from it!