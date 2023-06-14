MONA’s Robbie Brammall Sits Down With The Growth D_stillery At Cannes In Cairns
Robbie Brammall, director of marketing and communications at the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA), sat down with The Growth D_stillery at B&T‘s Cannes in Cairns extravaganza to talk about storytelling.
Flying in from Hobart, Brammall might have seemed a bit of an oddity at an advertising and marketing conference. But Brammall and the team at MONA are regularly producing some of the best storytelling in the business. A focus on emotion, in particular, sets the work that Brammall and the team at MONA produce.
In fact, Brammall’s task was to ensure that MONA did not drift towards the centre and obscurity. Pushing boundaries and testing new ideas was not only expected but demanded by MONA boss David Walsh.
It’s well worth a watch.
Latest News
The B&T Women in Media Power List Longlist Is HERE!!!!!!!!!!
The Women in Media longlist is so long it's visible from the Moon! If you were reading it on the Great Wall, that is.
Suicide Prevention Australia’s Launches New Men’s Health Campaign Via Silver Lining
Suicide Prevention Australia has partnered with Australian Men’s Health Forum, launching a campaign encouraging men to reach out, for Men’s Health Week this week.
We Should Be Mindful That Everyone Is An Individual: IAB Australia’s Liz Eades On Neurodiversity Within Adland
IAB's Liz Eades discusses the important issue of neurodiversity in adland. And a move away from the IAB's typical KPIs.
Tuesday TV Ratings: MasterChef Contestants Battle It Out With Pho Challenge
The Vietnamese pho is much like the baumkuchen or the Karma Sutra, far trickier to master than it looks in the book.
Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology
Deloitte Digital has appointed marketing and customer experience strategist Rajiv Mohan to join its growing Marketing, Data and Technology business. Mohan joins the firm from Accenture Song where he served as marketing transformation lead for the past nine years, responsible for architecting and delivering end-to-end marketing transformation programs, and specialising in marketing transformation and customer […]
LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network
LiSTNR has delivered its best-ever result in May, consolidating its no.1 position as Australia’s largest podcast network with 8.658 million listeners, with 20 podcasts in the top 50 of the Australian Podcast Ranker. Hamish & Andy is Australia’s no. 1 podcast and the most listened to comedy podcast, growing its audience to more than 1.019 […]
Shopper Strengthens Property Partner Portfolio With Cartology
Often arrive at your local shopping centre sans a clue where to start spending? This in-store initiative's here to help.
B&T TV: Darren Woolley Reveals All (To Chris Taylor) On Being A Pitch Doctor!
The Pitch Doctor! Pitch Guru! Darren, even! No matter the name, few have a finger on the pitch pulse like Mr Woolley.
Triton Podcast Ranker: Hamish & Andy Back On Top
Comedy back beating unconvicted murderers in the latest podcast rankings. Make of it what you will.
“I Find Lesbians A Bit On The Boring Side!” Miriam Margolyes, 82, Absolutely Nails It In Racy Pride Cover For Vogue
Brighten your day with the magnificent Miriam Margolyes & her Vogue shoot. Trust us, the rest of the world's a mess.
Were You One Of Our Wonderful Cannes In Cairns Sponsors? This One’s For You!
Have you been loving all our photo carousels from Cannes In Cairns? Well, get spinning with this latest.
The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA
Digital solutions media agency, The Pistol, has delivered strong results for its partnership with DECJUBA, driving significant year-on-year growth in revenue and transactions for the brand. Within the first three months of its digital media partnership with DECJUBA, The Pistol’s performance-first approach helped the brand to achieve a 118 per cent year-on-year increase in attributed […]
Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide
Yahoo Advertising has revealed a new integration with attention metrics firm Adelaide to bring high-attention pre-bid segments through the Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP). This global solution is driven by Adelaide’s market-leading attention metric and promises to simplify the application of attention metrics for advertisers, helping them achieve strong business outcomes. Integrating Adelaide’s attention-based metric, AU […]
One In Five Australians Are Now Paying For Online News According To Digital News Report Australia 2023
Some 20% of Aussies now paying for news online. Still reading the cafe's paper every morning for free, however.
Indie Agency Edge Announces New Creative Recruits
All office naked sunbathing put on hold as Edge takes to the roof for latest staff photography session.
Havas Unveils Global Brand Refresh
Havas go all out on the dope funky shit in rad new brand redirection. Admittedly, our words, not theirs.
Macca’s And Peter Alexander Drop A Surprisingly Stylish Sleepwear Range
Do you try & entice potential suitors to come up & see your Big Mac or Whopper? Now you can with these hideous jim-jams.
OzTAM CEO Doug Peiffer Steps Down After 12 Years
If anyone deserves a high rating TV show based on their lives it has to be outgoing OzTAM boss Doug Peiffer.
Are Media Unveils Sponsors For Its Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Awards
B&T predicting big things for Ali Baba Kebabs & The Coffee Club at this year's Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Awards.
Man Of The Moment, Scott Boland, Stars For Hard Yakka
Aussie cricket sensation Scott Boland fronts Hard Yakka campaign, as the Honey Badger loses his shine for tradie ads.
Report: 71% Of Aussie Consumers Find Brands’ Communications Too Aggressive
This report makes for sobering news for creative agencies. So perhaps read it with a cheeky sav blanc or three.
AI And The Future Of Teamwork: Friend Or Foe? With Atlassian’s Sumita Mukherjee
Befuddled by AI in the workplace? B&T's enlisted actual real life human Sumita Mukherjee for this expert explanation.
Independent Media Agency Yango Wins Parramatta Eels And Frasers Property
Independent media agency Yango has recently added Parramatta Eels and Frasers Property Industrial to its client portfolio. Yango’s remit for the iconic Sydney-based NRL team encompasses media strategy, planning and buying, working with the Parramatta Eels marketing team to maximise game day ticket sales and hospitality, as well as club membership. Parramatta Eels, head of […]
The Hallway Appoints Graham Sweet As Head Of Strategy
Things are sweet - both physically & metaphorically - in The Hallways strategy department with the arrival of Mr Sweet.
McCann Health Rebrands To Ward 7
Ward 7 (formerly trading as McCann Health in Australia) is a new name in the Australian healthcare marketing communications market. However, its ownership, brand leadership, structure, and people remain exactly the same. Along with separate sister agency, Ward6, it now forms the region’s leading healthcare communications network with well-established global connections and a talented team […]
Pride Campaign Draws Attention To Alarming Rise In Anti-LGBTQ+ Hate
Further proof the Bud Light hobos haven't won comes this powerful piece of work out of Canada for Pride month.
How Tapping Into Your Happy Stress Can Boost Creativity
Creative juices not where they need to be? These top tips will be like a lemon squeezer to the brain's frontal cortex.
Secretive Multi-Million Dollar Deals Between Betting Firms & Sports Codes Revealed
B&T always enjoys Monday night's Four Corners. Even more so if we can rip it off for stories of our very own.
Chris Taylor Stumbles Upon A Good News Advertising Story
The Chaser's Chris Taylor brings his own unique take on adland here. Yes, the defamation lawyers are primed and ready.
Shortlists Released For The WARC Awards For Effectiveness 2023 In Association With LIONS
The shortlists are announced for the WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2023, in association with LIONS. Now in its third year, this global competition recognises the best marketing campaigns that deliver commercial impact. Each of the 11 categories has been judged by a high-calibre international jury, who have applied the WARC/LIONS Creative Effectiveness Ladder and the WARC/LIONS B2B Effectiveness Ladder, unique […]
Should Men Do Pilates? STRONG Pilates Challenges Perceptions
New campaign asks, "Should men do Pilates?" Other questions could include, "Should men read maps or put the seat down?"
Smartsheet Reckons Its AI Tools Help McLaren Win Off The Track
This one's got a bit of Formula One, it's got a bit of tech. Sadly, there's no Champagne spraying, however.
Brisbane Adland Swings For Good At The UnLtd Open Brisbane
Brisbane's advertising community confirms it can swear with the best of them at annual charity golf day.
Monday TV Ratings: Ratings Up Despite Public Holiday, Seven Launches Million Dollar Island
Were you in bed early after a particularly boozy long-weekend? Discover how you had no impact on the TV numbers here.
BabyLove Opposes Gendered Nappies Via Campaign By Communicado
Still using the Kindergarten Cop line that "boys have a penis, girls have a vagina" in all your marketing? Rethink here.
Drunk Man City Fans Taunt & Kiss TV Reporter Who Dutifully Ignores It All
Sure, Aussies in Bali are rarely anything to be proud of, but we've got nothing on the English enjoying the Continent.