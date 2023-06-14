MONA’s Robbie Brammall Sits Down With The Growth D_stillery At Cannes In Cairns

Robbie Brammall, director of marketing and communications at the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA), sat down with The Growth D_stillery at B&T‘s Cannes in Cairns extravaganza to talk about storytelling.

Flying in from Hobart, Brammall might have seemed a bit of an oddity at an advertising and marketing conference. But Brammall and the team at MONA are regularly producing some of the best storytelling in the business. A focus on emotion, in particular, sets the work that Brammall and the team at MONA produce.

In fact, Brammall’s task was to ensure that MONA did not drift towards the centre and obscurity. Pushing boundaries and testing new ideas was not only expected but demanded by MONA boss David Walsh.

It’s well worth a watch.