Wednesday TV Ratings: Nine’s Under Investigation Proves Surprise Hit (But Do The Numbers Stack Up?)

Last night’s VOZ numbers are in and once again the show that immediately follows on from the all-conquering MAFS has exceeded expectations.

In this instance, the Liz Hayes-fronted Under Investigation, with a national reach of 1.58 million, was the sixth most watched show of Wednesday.

However, as to prove VOZ’s foibles, when it came to national audience numbers, Under Investigation pulled 518,000 and if that category were used, the program would’ve been the 13th most watched show of the evening. Yes, B&T’s as confused as you are!

Yet again, MAFS was last night’s star and only seems to be increasing its national reach. The salacious dating show pulled 2.47 million viewers last night and put close to a million on rival Idol that had 1.58 million. 10 went sans Survivor.

Other talking points included The Chase (1.23 million) accounting for Nine’s heavily promoted new game show Tipping Point (1.13 million).

Over at breakfast, Sunrise (948,000) kept its foot on Today’s throat (862,000).

Seven’s 6pm news bulletin (2.04 million) accounted for Nine’s (1.85 million). And ACA did 1.63 million.

In worrying signs for 10’s The Project (651,000), it was the network’s third best performing show, beaten by Ambulance Australia (826,000) and 10 News First (663,000).

Check out last night’s top 30 programs below: