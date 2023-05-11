“We Need People To Give A $#*! About Bowel Cancer” Says New Miriam Margolyes Campaign

Bowel Cancer Australia launched the final instalment of its bold ‘Give a $#*! About Your Bowel’ advertising campaign featuring acclaimed actress Miriam Margolyes OBE in the lead up to Bowel Cancer Awareness Month 2023.

The third instalment of this high impact series focuses on ‘cancer’ with a clear message that when caught early almost 99 per cent of bowel cancer cases can be successfully treated.

“I’m thrilled to continue being the voice of Bowel Cancer Australia’s talking bowel again this year. I’m not one to shy away from perceived ‘taboo’ topics and quite frankly, we need people to give a shit about bowel cancer,” said Miriam Margolyes.

The 2023 campaign completes the three-part series featuring a computer-generated model with a ‘talking bowel’ and follows on from the previous ‘bowel’ and ‘polyp’ focuses.

Bowel Cancer Australia’s marketing and publicity manager, Stephanie Bansemer-Brown, said: “As a bowel cancer survivor, I know only too well the importance of a campaign that truly resonates with its audience to challenge perceptions in an impactful way.”

“Miriam’s generosity in bringing the bowel to life coupled with the creative team at AIRBAG allowed us to create an advertising campaign with longevity that tackles the problem head on urging Australians to give a shit about their bowel.”

AIRBAG’s executive producer, Martin Box said, “We loved working on this project as bowel cancer awareness is such an important message that needs to be heard. We share a common goal with Bowel Cancer Australia in wanting to break through the vanilla messaging, giving it a new voice that is memorable, funny and a bit confronting.”

For AIRBAG director, Travis Hogg, the addition of Miriam’s voice in the second and third instalments elevated the campaign to a new level.

“Miriam’s portrayal of the voice of the bowel is pure genius. The contrast between her refined English accent with her downright pissed-off attitude makes a serious message engaging and something you want to listen to again and again,” he said.

Almost 99 per cent of bowel cancer cases can be successfully treated when detected early so it’s imperative people know the symptoms and have them investigated – it’s time to “GIVE A $*#! ABOUT YOUR BOWEL”.