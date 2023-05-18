“Wanted To Kill Him!” Police Officer Savagely Attacked By Angry Swarm Of Bees On Live TV

Even more reasons to never leave the house comes shocking TV footage of a volunteer policeman being attacked by a swarm of bees that one witness described as “wanting to kill him”.

The Fox 11’s SkyFox helicopter was flying over Encino, California, when the man could be seen frantically batting away the angry insects before eventually tripping and cracking his head on the road.

The officer and his partner were assisting with traffic control when the attack occurred, police said.

The officer being treated in hospital following the bee attack

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) later said that the officer, known only as Gary, had been stung “dozens of times” in the nightmarish attack and remained in hospital in a stable condition. He also suffered fractures and bruises to his face from the fall.

Eventually a professional bee removal team was brought in to get rid of the menacing plague which was described as “not normal” bee behaviour.

Izak Kharrazi of All Valley Honey & Bee said: “This is not a normal behaviour for these bees to be this angry, to want to kill you.”

Sadly, Gary’s injuries are not covered by the LAPD and a GoFundMe page has been launched to help the unfortunate chap with his growing medical bills.

Watch nature at its worst below: