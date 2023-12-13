Vogue Living Announces VL50 Awards Celebrating All Things Design

Vogue Living has announced the inaugural VL50 Awards, a celebration of the country’s top 50 interior designers, architects, landscape designers, product designers and artists, will launch in February 2024.

VL50 is presented in partnership with luxury furniture business Mobilia, along with supporting partners Range Rover, Ruinart and Waterford.

“For 58 years, Vogue Living has championed Australian design, and in launching our first VL50 Awards, it is our opportunity to celebrate the top 50 creatives, both emerging and established,” said Vogue Living editor-in-chief Rebecca Caratti.

“These creatives have been on Vogue Living’s radar due to stellar moments, whether that’s successful residential, retail and hospitality projects, book deals or sell-out shows. The VL50 spotlights those who are pushing the direction of Australian design and creativity into the future and we look forward to recognising their extraordinary talent.

“We’re delighted to have Mobilia as our presenting partner for the VL50 Awards, together we look forward to honouring the best in the Australian industry”.

The VL50 Awards will be presented on February 29 at the Art Gallery of New South Wales. The March/April edition of Vogue Living, published on the same day, will feature a coveted list of 50 of Australia’s best multidisciplinary talents across interior designers, architects, landscape designers, product designers and artists recognises those who have had an incredible year.

Mobilia’s Director Salvatore Fazzari said he was incredibly proud to be presenting Vogue Living’s VL50 Awards. “We are excited to be presenting the VL50 Awards in its first physical format with an award ceremony to recognise Australia’s top talents; at what we feel will become one of the most coveted design award ceremonies in the world,” Fazzari said.

“This event and partnership creates a wonderful opportunity for us to support our local design community and celebrate the amazing work of the some of the finest and most exciting designers, architects and artists in Australia through the lenses of Vogue Living’s amazing initiative; while also providing a way for us to give back to a community that has supported us and that we are very proud to be part of”.

“We are also proud to be facilitating the attendance of an extremely special international guest. An internationally recognised design icon that perfectly represents Mobilia, its brands and a woman in design at its pinnacle. This makes for the perfect first special guest for design’s night of nights and the very first VL50 Awards ceremony”.

VL50 Award categories include:

Interior Design 2024

Interior Design (on the ascent) 2024

Architecture 2024

Architecture (on the ascent) 2024

Product Design 2024

Product Design (on the ascent) 2024

Landscape Design 2024

Landscape Design (on the ascent) 2024

Artist of the Year 2024

Creative of the Year 2024

Following the prestigious event, all VL50 Award winners will be showcased in the May/June issue of Vogue Living, on sale April 18.

Vogue Living has established itself as Australia’s foremost prestige design and lifestyle media brand. It has a cross-platform readership of 384,000 and a social media footprint of close to 5 million across Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok and YouTube.