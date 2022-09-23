Van Heusen And The General Store Appeal To Young Men In New Campaign

The new campaign sees Van Heusen take a fresh approach to promoting its latest collection by targeting a younger audience, encouraging them to style up their wardrobe for both the office and social occasions.

PVH Heritage Brands general manager Dan Aston said: “Now that we’re out of lockdown and heading towards the festive season, young male consumers are ready to toss out their trackies and dress up again, whether it’s for the races, weddings or the Christmas party.

“At the same time, workplaces have become a lot more casual in recent years and Van Heusen can inspire men to sharpen their existing wardrobe with the latest collection.”

The ‘Any Wear, Any Time’ campaign captures personal moments in time through a diverse group of emerging Australian talent including R&B/hip-hop artist Jeida Woods, Chinese-Australian artist Remy Faint and model Harrison Brown.

The General Store CEO Matt Newell said: “Van Heusen is an iconic menswear label with a loyal customer base but wanted to expand its appeal to a younger demographic. We created a dynamic campaign with a new aesthetic that shows younger customers how they can incorporate the brand into their lifestyles, whether that be in the office or beyond.”

The ‘Any Wear, Any Time’ campaign is being featured in OOH, online display, paid social across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, and content partnerships with leading men’s publications over the coming months.

The General Store worked with Van Heusen across campaign strategy, concepts and production.

“We actively sought a step change in how we took the Summer ’22 collection to market and The General Store showed us some excellent strategic and conceptual thinking,” said Aston. “Combined with a passion for pushing the art direction into an unfamiliar place for the brand, it has resulted in an impactful campaign that we’re tremendously proud of.”

The General Store is a multi-disciplinary creative agency and works with major brands including Aussie Home Loans, Barbeques Galore, Breville, Jaycar, Freedom Furniture and Primo. Since celebrating its 10-year anniversary recently, the agency has won Branding & Design Agency of the Year at the AdNews Awards and picked up Studio of the Year at the Sydney Design Awards.

Credits

Client: PVH

Strategy & Creative: The General Store

Photographer: Steven Chee

Videographer: Gemma De Maria

Styling: Grant Pearce