“Up In Smoke!” Turns Out Snoop Giving Up The Weed Was One Huge Marketing Stunt For A BBQ

Forget the Gaza war, APEC summit and Optus disaster, undoubtedly the headline of last week was Snoop Dogg’s revelation he’d given up the weed.

The 52-year-old serial entrepreneur and weed connoisseur even taking to Twitter/X to announce he was “giving up the smoke”.

But it appears the joke’s on us and the whole thing was a marketing stunt for Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pits.

Solo Stove has enlisted Mr Dogg as its official “smokesman” and comes with a TVC via The Martin Agency that reveals his hatred of smoke (in this instance, the barbecue variety.)

To coincide with the partnership, Sole Stove has also released a limited-edition Snoop fire pit bundle that features Snoop’s initials and dog paws and signature at the bottom of the stove all for $US350 ($A533).

Watch the ad below:

Snoop’s fans quickly took to social media to rejoice that the man who has made his entire career out of smoking marijuana hadn’t quit the spliffs.

“The most clever marketing done in a hot minute!” wrote one person.

“Haha of course it was a commercial,” said another.

“Bro had the world’s stoners questioning their life choices for this ad,” added another.

While another added: “I knew that wording was strange! ‘Smoke’ not ‘smoking’ lol! Nice!”

Commenting on the work Chase Zreet, senior copywriter at Martin, said: “Snoop is one of the best improv talents I’ve ever worked with, so the BTS/outtakes were amazing.

“You can see it when he’s roasting a marshmallow (actually for the first time in his life). We figured the [social media] concept would work better if the Solo Stove ‘smokeless’ partnership was in answer to something. So we had to create the question—’Why did Snoop Dogg stop smoking?’ Thus, a very obscurely worded quote image was born,” Zreet said.