Tim Ashelford Appointed Managing Director Of We Are Explorers

We Are Explorers has announced Tim Ashelford’s (lead image) promotion to the role of Managing Director. Ashelford brings with him over seven years of dedicated service to the digital adventure media brand.

As Managing Director, Ashelford will be responsible for driving the success and growth of We Are Explorers as both a digital publication and content studio. The role integrates responsibilities across publishing, commercial, operations and technology whilst leading a team based throughout Australia. With an extensive understanding of the digital media, travel and outdoor industries, especially within the Australian market, Ashelford will be guiding the company towards its 3, 5 and 10-year vision.

We Are Explorers exists to make the outdoors accessible for everyone, celebrate the beauty of the natural world, and inspire fulfilling and adventurous lives in connection with nature.

Throughout 2024 and 2025 the company is launching an event calendar, accommodation and tour vertical to become a one-stop-destination for Australians seeking outdoor lifestyles.

Henry Brydon, Founder & CEO of We Are Explorers, expressed his pride in Tim’s journey within the company: “Tim’s progression from freelance writer in 2016 through to Managing Director over the past 7+ years is a cracking career story and exemplifies his dedication, passion, and commitment to the ethos of We Are Explorers. His depth of industry understanding and unwavering dedication to our mission to get everyone outside make him the ideal person to lead our team into the future”.

“I’m exhilarated by this opportunity to deepen our impact and my own personal skillset as we tackle the dynamic challenges of digital publishing. I’m keen to pair my understanding of our audience’s needs with those of our wonderful clients to continue to grow We Are Explorers as a voice for the outdoors,” said Ashelford.