Thursday TV Ratings: RBT Blows Big Time For Nine

B&T Magazine
Yet again proving the vagaries of the new VOZ numbers, Nine’s RBT has blown itself to the number one entertainment show last night.

The boozy doco-drama posted a national reach of 1.49 million and was the third most-watched show on Thursday. Again, according to VOZ, so long as someone has watched the program for a minute, it counts in the numbers.

However, had RBT been subjected to national audience numbers (638,000), it would’ve only been the eighth most-watched show of the evening.

The networks rested their big guns (MAFS etc), meaning the evening’s stars were RBT, Nine’s Emergency (1.16 million), Seven’s Home And Away (1.059 million), the ABC’s Grand Designs (1.01 million) and 10’s The Dog House (781,000).

Check out Thursday’s top 30 shows below:

 

 

 

 




