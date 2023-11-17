Thursday TV Ratings: Bleary-Eyed Viewers Watch As Australia Make It To Cricket World Cup Final!

It may have been a late one, but it didn’t stop swarms of Aussies tuning in to Nine last night to watch Australia’s nail-biting game against South Africa.

A total of 592,000 metro Aussies signed up to watch the semi-final last night. Whilst they may be tired today, they are unlikely to regret the decision with the home side beating South Africa by three wickets.

It is now the third time that Australia has knocked South Africa out at the semi-finals (the others in 1999 and 2007) so expect some frosty stares from any South Africans you might know.

The win puts Australia in the final with host nation India on Sunday.

Given the cricket’s success, it is unsurprising that Nine won the night by a landslide – securing a 40.1 per cent channel share. It was followed by Seven with 22.7 per cent, the ABC with 15.5 per cent, Network 10 with 14.7 per cent and SBS with 7.0 per cent.

Elsewhere a total of 426,000 metro viewers signed up to watch The Chase on Seven and 420,000 watched Home and Away.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 40.1% 22.7% 14.7% 15.5% 7.0%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 748,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 738,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 637,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 623,000 5 ICC MEN’S ODI WORLD CUP 2023 -SF2 -AUS V RSA -S1 Nine Network 592,000 6 ICC MEN’S ODI WORLD CUP 2023 -SF2 -AUS V RSA -INNING Nine Network 551,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 465,000 8 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 426,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 420,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 338,000