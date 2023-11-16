Wednesday TV Ratings: Win For Nine Despite ARIAs Reaching All-Time Metro Low

You can’t breathe in the media industry without someone saying how viewers consume content has changed, and the metro rating figures for the ARIAs show this better than much else.

A total of 238,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the ARIAs last night, which was down on last year and the year before. This is a significant drop of five years ago when the awards show would regularly bring in 500,000 metro viewers.

Still, it didn’t stop Nine from taking a win for the night: it had an audience share of 32.2 per cent, beating Seven’s 26.1 per cent, Network 10’s 16.4 per cent, the ABC’s 17.7 per cent and SBS’s 7.6 per cent.

Seven’s The Chase won the entertainment crown with 465,000 metro viewers, whilst Home and Away pulled in 431,000 metro views.

The ABC’s Hard Quiz pulled in 390,000 metro views.

Lead Image: G Flip performing at the ARIAs

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 32.2% 26.1% 16.4% 17.7% 7.6%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 818,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 780,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 652,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 644,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 554,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 483,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 465,000 8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 431,000 9 7.30-EV ABC TV 397,000 10 HARD QUIZ S5 RPT ABC TV 390,000