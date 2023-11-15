Tuesday TV Ratings: Cheap Seats & Desserts Prove Sweet Mix For 10

10’s combo of The Cheap Seats and Dessert Masters proved a winner for the broadcaster last night.

The cake show did 451,000 last night according to OzTAM metro numbers, while 348,000 hung about for the comedy show straight after.

Nine’s Your Mum My Dad continues to struggle. It managed 327,000 but was up slightly from Monday’s effort.

Seven’s Johnny Ruffo dedication on 7News Spotlight pulled 361,000.

Seven won the night with 27.4 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs. Nine can feel slightly aggrieved with 26.1 per cent. 10 took third and 19.5 per cent. The ABC had 16.7 per cent and SBS did 10.4 per cent.

News dominated Tuesday with Seven’s 6pm bulletin posting 841,000. Nine’s news did 684,000. ACA had 526,000 and The Project managed 247,000.

Other standouts for Seven included The Chase (478,000) and Home And Away (440,000).

Nine did well with Hot Seat (312,000) and Tipping Point (228,000).

The ABC’s evening ran thus: 7pm news (526,000), 7.30 (419,000) and Take 5 With Zan Rowe (247,000).