Tuesday TV Ratings: Cheap Seats & Desserts Prove Sweet Mix For 10
10’s combo of The Cheap Seats and Dessert Masters proved a winner for the broadcaster last night.
The cake show did 451,000 last night according to OzTAM metro numbers, while 348,000 hung about for the comedy show straight after.
Nine’s Your Mum My Dad continues to struggle. It managed 327,000 but was up slightly from Monday’s effort.
Seven’s Johnny Ruffo dedication on 7News Spotlight pulled 361,000.
Seven won the night with 27.4 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs. Nine can feel slightly aggrieved with 26.1 per cent. 10 took third and 19.5 per cent. The ABC had 16.7 per cent and SBS did 10.4 per cent.
News dominated Tuesday with Seven’s 6pm bulletin posting 841,000. Nine’s news did 684,000. ACA had 526,000 and The Project managed 247,000.
Other standouts for Seven included The Chase (478,000) and Home And Away (440,000).
Nine did well with Hot Seat (312,000) and Tipping Point (228,000).
The ABC’s evening ran thus: 7pm news (526,000), 7.30 (419,000) and Take 5 With Zan Rowe (247,000).
Latest News
Important Dates & Deadlines – Cannes In Cairns 2024
Asia Pacific’s festival of creativity, Cannes in Cairns, is back for an even bigger and better third year — and there’s stuff you need to know. Take a minute and add some of these dates in the diary, or don’t, and summit to major FOMO and a significantly less productive career. As a reminder, with […]
Pitch Your Session – Deadline Extended for Cannes In Cairns
We get it, you’re busy. So with that in mind… and despite a stellar amount of Cannes in Cairns 2024 session submissions already — we’ve extended the deadline until the end of November. Due to popular demand – and some begging here and there – we’re pleased to announce that the team at Cannes in […]
Channel Factory Bolsters SEA Leadership With New Managing Director & Head of Sales
Channel Factory, a global brand suitability and contextual advertising platform for YouTube, has strengthened its APAC operations by appointing Kevin Rooney (lead image) as managing director for Southeast Asia and India and Kriti Jetley as head of sales SEA. In his new role, Rooney will assume overall responsibility for SEA and India and collaborate closely […]
The Cairns Crocodile Awards Are Coming! Are You Ready?
Though they might sound familiar — what with the reptiles making a home for themselves in and around Cairns and all — the Cairns Crocodiles Awards are an entirely new beast coming to Tropical North Queensland next year. These new Awards celebrate creativity that packs a punch and helps businesses and society make serious strides […]
Dean Boxall Celebrates Brookvale Unions Latest Win In New Campaign Via Clems
Clemenger BBDO has sought the help of Australia’s ‘most passionate swimming coach’ Dean Boxall, to create a new campaign to launch Brookvale Union’s latest product, Vodka Passionfruit. Videos of Boxall went viral after the Tokyo Olympics, displaying his impassioned hip-thrusting, fist-pumping reaction to swimmer Ariarne Titmus winning Gold in the 400-metre freestyle. Continuing the brand’s […]
Havas Host Imports Kelly Larken & Mike Alhadeff From The UK
Havas Host has made two new senior appointments, hiring Kelly Larken as group account director and Mike Alhadeff as planning director. Lead image: from L to R – Mike Alhadeff, Ant Moore, Alyce Gillis, and Kelly Larken Both hires come directly from roles in the UK, with Larken most recently working as group account director […]
72andSunny & INNOCEAN Take Home First Adland ARIAs
The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has revealed the winners of the inaugural Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement awards, inspired by the Our Soundtrack Our Ads campaign. The winners were announced at last nights 2023 ARIA Awards in partnership with YouTube. Claiming victory for Best Use of an Australian Recording in […]
2degrees AR Data Piñata Returns Via TBWA\NZ
Paulie the giant, 2degrees AR Data Piñata is back, and this year, he’s brought his buddies with him. With 800 years of free data and Samsung prizes to give away in the lead-up to Christmas, 2degrees has called for reinforcements and formed the ridiculously large 2degrees Data Piñata Armada. The game uses AR technology to […]
CHEP Joins With School Strike 4 Climate To Get Kids To Bunk Off School To Save The Planet
School Strike 4 Climate (SS4C), the largest youth-led climate organisation in Australia, is holding a nationwide protest this Friday, 17 November. To encourage as many school-aged kids as possible to skip classes on the day and make their voices heard, SS4C has created The Climate Doctor’s Certificate via creative agency CHEP. It’s a sick note […]
Indie Agency Elastic Unveils New Work For Daikin
Independent creative company Elastic has launched its new work for Australia’s number one air conditioning company, Daikin. ‘Perfecting the Air’ demonstrates Daikin’s capability to transform any home into a haven, curating the perfect climate to keep homes cool and comfortable throughout the year. Having worked with Daikin for over seven years, Elastic was tasked with […]
TikTok Young Lions Is Back For 2024!!
Are you a young, cool creative who thinks their shit don't stink? Let Cannes Young Lions be the arbiter of that.
B&T TV – Wavemaker’s Global Bosses On The Price Of Oreos & Aussies Being Great
Wavemaker's big wigs star for B&T TV. Nothing was off limits, although we avoided mentioning the mushroom killer woman.
Hotglue & Garnier Unveils “PLANT A CORAL” Campaign.
You can now wash your hair and save the Reef at the same time! Although this clearly doesn't extend to bald people.
Dentsu’s Revenues Drop 6% In Q3s
Work at Dentsu? Well, the Christmas party just got downgraded from "Ivy Bar" to "Hog's Breath" on these numbers.
Cancer Council Victoria And Bastion Unveils Powerful SunSmart Campaign
Another timely reminder of the dangers of the sun. So best avoid the beer garden between 11 and 3pm.
“Be Serious For A Damn Second!” GQ’s Man Of The Year Is… Kim Kardashian!
The US version of GQ has named Kim Kardashian as its Man Of The Year. B&T feels Taylor Swift could feel hard done by.
The Australian Podcast Ranker Hits 2.8 billion Downloads Since Its Launch Four Years Ago
If COVID gave us anything it gave us podcasts, anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists and a week off work when you got it.
Digital Consultancy This Is Human Wins Showpo, Akesa Group & Ester Spirits Work
B&T would be interested to hear This Is Human's views of AI as it stands at present.
Livewire Launches New Ad Tech Platform For Gaming Audiences
New ad platform aims to target brands to gamers. And that's not merely Monster energy drink, acne treatments & Subway.
Ogilvy Sydney Nabs BMF’s Aisling Colley For Managing Partner Role
BMF's Aisling Colley departs for rival after 11 years. Admits the lunch options had become rather strained in that time.
The Hallway Names Kent Boswell As Creative Tech Ad Innovation Director
The Hallway names new creative tech ad innovation director. And creates latest slightly confusing job title.
B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Part 1!
Vote now for your favourite Aussie ad ever! And if we see too many Clive Palmers we know you're not taking it seriously.
Ryvalmedia Rides Home Racing Victoria’s Media
Ryvalmedia wins Racing Victoria's media. Insists no one got whipped down the straight during the pitch process.
The Clio Awards Announce 2024 Jury Chairs
The Clio Awards has announced the esteemed industry leaders that will serve as the chairs of its multidisciplinary juries in 2024. For the first time, 12 of the jury chairs will come together to form a unified jury themselves and will determine the Grand Clio Winner in Innovation by selecting from the Gold Clio winners […]
Meta and Zitcha Revolutionise Off-Site Retail Media With Managed Partner Ads
Retailers globally can now seamlessly tap into the estimated US$40 billion off-site media market, leveraging Meta’s Managed Partner Ads (MPA) API integration with retail media platform Zitcha. The partnership empowers retailers to unlock the full potential of Meta’s Shopper Marketing Ads product. New Zealand’s largest retail group, The Warehouse Group and its retail media network […]
History Will Be Kind Evolves Industry-Leading Influencer Offering
In exciting news for slightly dim but attractive people, History Will Be Kind has amped up its influencer offering.
Slew Of New Hires At Digital Minds
Judging by this press photo, Digital Minds appears to have recruited a mini giant who'll be a boon for the lightbulbs.
Former Dentsu & Alpha Digital Head Partners With Type + Pixel To Launch Luster Agency
New marketing consultancy Luster Agency is born. With alcohol and TEDx videos a major part of the inspiration.
Copy School Melbourne Confirms “100% Human” Speaker Line-Up
Copy School Melbourne confirms “100% human” speaker line-up. Daleks reportedly set to boycott the event.
B&T Grabs Fast 10 Questions With Mike Rebelo!!
From a small Perth agency to the top job at Publicis, Rebelo tells all! Well, almost all.
KFC BBL Recruits SuperCoach As Official Fantasy Sport Game
News Corp Australia’s SuperCoach, Australia’s most popular and prominent fantasy franchise, has been selected by Cricket Australia to be an official fantasy sport game of the KFC Big Bash League.
Hungry Jacks Ad Spiked Following Concerns That Tradies Could Be Bribed With Burgers
Watchdog bans Hungry Jacks Whopper ad and not merely because it had enough fat and grease to kill a racehorse.
Slater And Gordon Takes It From Here With New Campaign Via Akkomplice
Does your agency often have stilt walking or chainsaw juggling? These personal injury lawyers could be of interest.
Mecca Highlights Female Reporters & Content Creators With Missing Perspectives
Is Mecca the hottest brand in the land at the moment? And B&T means no offence to Avon ladies when saying that.
Beyond Bank Appoints Orchard Digital Agency For Digital Transformation
Beyond Bank picks a winner in Orchard. B&T still confused as to what Digital Transformation actually entails.
New Zealander Filmmaker Louis Sutherland Signs With Photoplay
Photoplay Has announced the signing of award-winning New Zealand filmmaker Louis Sutherland (lead image) for representation in Australia. A performance driven director who has been called a “big softy,” Sutherland’s’ work encapsulates the warmth of human connection while his background in film and theatre ensures he films raw, honest moments drawn from real life. Growing […]