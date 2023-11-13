Monday TV Ratings: My Mum Your Dad Not Getting Much Love, Q+A’s Gaza Debate Tanks

Nine’s divorcee dating show My Mum Your Dad isn’t getting much love from viewers, last night’s episode could only muster 316,000 OzTAM metro viewers.

Meanwhile, 10’s Dessert Masters continues to show promise, icing its way to 477,000.

Q+A’s controversial no-audience Gaza debate didn’t excite viewers either, it did just 209,000.

News and a current affairs dominated the top 10 shows of Monday, however, Seven’s The Chase (498,000) was the best of the entertainment shows.

Seven’s news took top spot with 911,000. Nine’s bulletin did 740,000 and ACA had 618,000.

10’s The Project posted 262,000.

Seven won the night with 26.7 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs. Nine wasn’t far behind with 25.5 per cent. The ABC nabbed 20.2 per cent, 10 did 17.8 per cent and SBS almost got to double figures with 9.8 per cent.

In the battle for breakfast, Sunrise (206,000) again toasted rival Today (191,000).

ABC had a strong night with its 7pm news (552,000), 7.30 (514,000), Australian Story (504,000), Media Watch (347,000) and Evacuation (300,000).

Seven’s Home And Away did 443,000 and Nine’s Hot Seat had 333,000.

SBS’s best was a repeat of Secrets Of Coca-Cola that fizzed its way to 163,000.