Sunday TV Ratings: More Than 1 Million Aussies Watch Australia Beat India In The Cricket World Cup

More than a million – 1,073,000 – Aussies watched Australia beat host nations India in the Cricket World Cup last night.

Led by a fantastic century from Travis Head, Australia played a very strong game winning six wickets with 42 balls remaining.

The game helped Nine to a victorious win, with the broadcaster taking in an impressive 47.2 per cent channel share.

Numbers for the game were just behind that of the Melbourne Cup which had 1,110,000 metro views and the second State of Origin game which pulled in 1,833,000 metro views.

Meanwhile The 1% Club on Seven pulled in 571,000 metro views and Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail pulled in 412,000 metro views. Annika on ABC pulled in 389,000 views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 47.2% 20.4% 11.2% 15.6% 5.6%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 1 ICC MEN’S ODI WORLD CUP 2023 -FINAL -IND V AUS -S1 Nine Network 1,073,000 2 ICC MEN’S ODI WORLD CUP 2023 -FINALS -IND V AUS Nine Network 946,000 3 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 766,000 4 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 673,000 5 THE 1% CLUB Seven Network 571,000 6 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 462,000 7 ICC MEN’S ODI WORLD CUP 2023 -FINAL -IND V AUS -S2 Nine Network 450,000 8 JOANNA LUMLEY’S SPICE TRAIL ADVENTURE-EV ABC TV 412,000 9 ANNIKA-EV ABC TV 389,000 10 ICC MEN’S ODI WORLD CUP 2023 -FINAL -IND V AUS Nine Network 373,000