Sunday TV Ratings: More Than 1 Million Aussies Watch Australia Beat India In The Cricket World Cup

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



More than a million – 1,073,000 – Aussies watched Australia beat host nations India in the Cricket World Cup last night.

Led by a fantastic century from Travis Head, Australia played a very strong game winning six wickets with 42 balls remaining.

The game helped Nine to a victorious win, with the broadcaster taking in an impressive 47.2 per cent channel share.

Numbers for the game were just behind that of the Melbourne Cup which had 1,110,000 metro views and the second State of Origin game which pulled in 1,833,000 metro views.

Meanwhile The 1% Club on Seven pulled in 571,000 metro views and Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail pulled in 412,000 metro views. Annika on ABC pulled in 389,000 views.

Following Nine

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
47.2%20.4%11.2%15.6%5.6%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

11 ICC MEN’S ODI WORLD CUP 2023 -FINAL -IND V AUS -S1Nine Network1,073,000
2ICC MEN’S ODI WORLD CUP 2023 -FINALS -IND V AUSNine Network946,000
3SEVEN NEWS – SUNSeven Network766,000
4NINE NEWS SUNDAYNine Network673,000
5THE 1% CLUBSeven Network571,000
6ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EVABC TV462,000
7ICC MEN’S ODI WORLD CUP 2023 -FINAL -IND V AUS -S2Nine Network450,000
8JOANNA LUMLEY’S SPICE TRAIL ADVENTURE-EVABC TV412,000
9ANNIKA-EVABC TV389,000
10ICC MEN’S ODI WORLD CUP 2023 -FINAL -IND V AUSNine Network373,000



