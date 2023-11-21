Monday TV Ratings: Dessert Masters Delivers Chocolate Koala

It’s the thing you didn’t know you wanted but are now intrigued by: a chocolate Koala!

Chocolatier and judge Amaury Guichon proved his worth on Network 10’s Dessert Masters yesterday by making a Koala entirely out of chocolate.

The contestants were then given the ultimate challenge: to create a dish that celebrates chocolate. With only two and a half hours on the clock, the stakes were high.

The show did well but was not enough to scoop the win for Network 10 with Seven taking the crown with a 28.0 per cent audience share. It was just above Nine which pulled in a 26.5 per cent share.

Seven

Seven News was the most-watched show overall last night with a total of 904,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

Meanwhile, The Chase Australia pulled in 504,000 metro views. Home and Away pulled in 429,000 metro viewers.

Nine

A total of 738,000 metro viewers watched Nine News last night and 662,000 metro viewers watched A Current Affair.

Meanwhile, 354,000 metro viewers signed in to watch Hot Seat.

Network 10

Network 10’s Dessert Masters pulled in a total of 449,000 metro views. Meanwhile, The Project pulled in 280,000 metro views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 26.5% 28.0% 18.6% 19.5% 7.4%