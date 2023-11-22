Tuesday TV Ratings: Travel Guide Returns For South African Safari

It was a win for Nine last night with a special episode of Travel Guides making it to the top of the leaderboard for entertainment.

In the episode, Nine’s group of intrepid explorers made a detour to South Africa where they saw wild rhinos and the beauty of Victoria Falls.

A total of 640,000 metro viewers watched the episode, helping Nine secure a 32.0 per cent channel share.

Meanwhile, Seven’s The Chase pulled in a total of 459,000 metro viewers and Network 10’s Dessert Masters had 412,000 metro viewers.

Seven’s Home and Away pulled in 401,000 metro viewers Nine’s Hot Seat pulled in 370,000 metro viewers.

Network 10’s The Cheap Seats pulled in 339,000 metro views and the ABC’s The Way We Wore pulled in 338,000 metro views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 32.0% 24.7% 18.9% 17.6% 6.8%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 788,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 778,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 748,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 722,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 649,000 6 TRAVEL GUIDES Nine Network 640,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 523,000 8 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 459,000 9 7.30-EV ABC TV 435,000 10 DESSERT MASTERS TUES Network 10 412,000