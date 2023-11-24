Thursday TV Ratings: Aussies Tune In For Bill Bailey’s Australian Adventures

Thursday TV Ratings: Aussies Tune In For Bill Bailey’s Australian Adventures
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Whilst many Aussies have a fascination with Europe, British comedian Bill Bailey is reminding us all about the wonders that lie just a little closer to home.

In the ABC’s Bill Bailey’s Wild West Australia, Bailey explores all that West Australia has to offer including the legendary Pinnacles (Lead Image).

The show has been a hit with viewers, last night a total of 392,000 metro viewers watched.

It was not enough to win the entertainment crown, however. This was taken by Seven’s The Chase which had 459,000 metro viewers.

Meanwhile, Nine’s RBT picked up 414,000 metro views and Seven’s Home and Away picked up 405,000 metro views.

Nine won the night with 29.3 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 28.7 per cent of views, the ABC with 19.7 per cent of views, Network 10 with 14.3 per cent and SBS with 8.0 per cent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
29.3%28.7%14.3%19.7%8.0%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network800,000
2SEVEN NEWSSeven Network779,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network635,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network629,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network522,000
6ABC NEWS-EVABC TV489,000
7THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network459,000
8RBTNine Network414,000
9HOME AND AWAYSeven Network405,000
10BILL BAILEY’S WILD WEST AUSTRALIA-EVABC TV392,000



Please login with linkedin to comment

ABC TV Ratings

Latest News

Well That’s Meta! Mamamia Inspires Highly-Anticipated Binge Comedic Drama ‘Strife’
  • Media

Well That’s Meta! Mamamia Inspires Highly-Anticipated Binge Comedic Drama ‘Strife’

If you work in media you’re used to writing about big cultural moments and TV shows, but now Mamamia has mixed things up by becoming the content. In a couple of weeks, Foxtel’s Binge is dropping its highly-anticipated comedic drama Strife. The plot follows “imperfect” publisher Evelyn Jones who goes from writing a blog on […]

Pink bubble font. Cute candy alphabet. Pink letters. Inflated shape alphabet set. Graffiti style. Y2K trendy style. Flat vector illustration
  • Advertising

B&T’s A-Z Of 2023 Part 2: L-Z

It's B&T's L-Z of adland for 2023. Frustratingly, no one taking up the xylophone or being attacked by a zebra.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Australian Womens Film Festival Winners revealed at star-studded event in Sydney
  • Media

Australian Womens Film Festival Winners revealed at star-studded event in Sydney

An array of upcoming talent has been recognised at the Australian Women’s Film Festival (AWFF) 2023 in Sydney. The AWFF is supported by leading creative services group M&C Saatchi, Event Cinemas and Disney studios Australia. Now in its third year, the AWFF looks to support, encourage and celebrate female storytellers by giving them a platform […]