Thursday TV Ratings: Aussies Tune In For Bill Bailey’s Australian Adventures

Whilst many Aussies have a fascination with Europe, British comedian Bill Bailey is reminding us all about the wonders that lie just a little closer to home.

In the ABC’s Bill Bailey’s Wild West Australia, Bailey explores all that West Australia has to offer including the legendary Pinnacles (Lead Image).

The show has been a hit with viewers, last night a total of 392,000 metro viewers watched.

It was not enough to win the entertainment crown, however. This was taken by Seven’s The Chase which had 459,000 metro viewers.

Meanwhile, Nine’s RBT picked up 414,000 metro views and Seven’s Home and Away picked up 405,000 metro views.

Nine won the night with 29.3 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 28.7 per cent of views, the ABC with 19.7 per cent of views, Network 10 with 14.3 per cent and SBS with 8.0 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 29.3% 28.7% 14.3% 19.7% 8.0%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 800,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 779,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 635,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 629,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 522,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 489,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 459,000 8 RBT Nine Network 414,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 405,000 10 BILL BAILEY’S WILD WEST AUSTRALIA-EV ABC TV 392,000