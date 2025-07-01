Flight Centre Appoints Zenith Australia To Media Account

Flight Centre has appointed Zenith Australia to handle its media strategy, planning and buying.

Zenith Australia will be working with Flight Centre to drive business growth through its digital and in-store offering, as well as through events and partnerships.

The partnership will focus on building Flight Centre’s fame for its widest product range and offers by highlighting the brand’s content, personalised service and distinct experiences.

The Flight Centre account will be managed out of the Zenith Brisbane office, with the appointment effective from today (1 July 2025).

Founded in 1982 with a single store in Sydney, Flight Centre has grown into a global travel agency powerhouse, with more than 30 brands in 25 countries, and a corporate travel network in 90 countries.

Recently, Flight Centre rolled out its new global tagline ‘Your Centre for Travel’.

Flight Centre global head of marketing, Megan Henderson, said: “We are excited to welcome Zenith as our Australian media agency. Their data-driven, insight-led approach and bold thinking is a great match for our growth plans and evolution as Flight Centre affirms its place as a trusted household name.”

Zenith Brisbane General Manager, Kate Lippett, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Flight Centre. From the moment we began conversations with their team, it was clear that our two brands and our people would have great synergy.

“Flight Centre’s appetite to build clever and exciting campaigns that amplify their brand purpose will allow us to tap into a wealth of products and insights that sit within Zenith Australia. It is great to see Flight Centre’s work continue to come from a globalised team of Marketing experts based locally in Brisbane, backed by the nationwide power of Zenith Australia and the broader Publicis Groupe ANZ family.”