Sunday TV Ratings: “As Aussie as Vegemite!!!!!!” – Seven’s Mushroom 50 Live Is A Hit
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Seven’s Mushroom 50 Live – an emotional tribute to the late and great Founder of Mushroom Records Michael Gudinski – has proved to be a hit with viewers across the country.

The show was the most-watched entertainment show on TV last night with a total of 557,000 Aussies signing up to watch.

Performances from the likes of Dan Sultan, Leonardo’s Bride, Jimmy Barnes, Paul Kelly, Ian Moss and Miggy Higgins won the hearts of the nations in what was undoubtedly a celebration of Aussie music.

The concert ran for four and a half hours, paying tribute to 50 years of indie label Mushroom.

Set up by Gudinkski, Mushroom is largely credited with helping to birth Australia’s music industry. Prior to Mushroom, imported music from other countries ruled the roost in Australia and Aussie music was rarely celebrated on a global stage.

It is little surprise that singer Kate Cerebano said the show was “as Aussie as Vegemite”.

Elsewhere, Network 10’s Dessert Masters pulled in 441,000 metro viewers. ABC’s Annika pulled in 398,000 metro viewers and the ABC’s  Joanna Lumley’s Britain had 376,000 metro views.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
24.5%33.8%16.5%17.7%7.6%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWS – SUNSeven Network765,000
2NINE NEWS SUNDAYNine Network704,000
3MUSHROOM 50 LIVESeven Network557,000
4ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EVABC TV522,000
5MUSHROOM 50 LIVE – LATESeven Network490,000
660 MINUTESNine Network466,000
7DESSERT MASTERS SUNNetwork 10441,000
8ANNIKA-EVABC TV398,000
9JOANNA LUMLEY’S BRITAIN RPTABC TV376,000
10MUSHROOM 50 LIVE – FINALESeven Network350,000



