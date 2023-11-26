Sunday TV Ratings: “As Aussie as Vegemite!!!!!!” – Seven’s Mushroom 50 Live Is A Hit
Seven’s Mushroom 50 Live – an emotional tribute to the late and great Founder of Mushroom Records Michael Gudinski – has proved to be a hit with viewers across the country.
The show was the most-watched entertainment show on TV last night with a total of 557,000 Aussies signing up to watch.
Performances from the likes of Dan Sultan, Leonardo’s Bride, Jimmy Barnes, Paul Kelly, Ian Moss and Miggy Higgins won the hearts of the nations in what was undoubtedly a celebration of Aussie music.
The concert ran for four and a half hours, paying tribute to 50 years of indie label Mushroom.
Set up by Gudinkski, Mushroom is largely credited with helping to birth Australia’s music industry. Prior to Mushroom, imported music from other countries ruled the roost in Australia and Aussie music was rarely celebrated on a global stage.
It is little surprise that singer Kate Cerebano said the show was “as Aussie as Vegemite”.
Pwhoarrrrr what a band ! what a night ! celebrating with the best of Australian musicians for
an Australian label that is as Aussie as Vegemite!!!!!! @MushroomGroup #mushroom50 #michaelgudinski #pash pic.twitter.com/MUMICYMxHG
— Kate Ceberano AM (@KateCeberano) November 26, 2023
Elsewhere, Network 10’s Dessert Masters pulled in 441,000 metro viewers. ABC’s Annika pulled in 398,000 metro viewers and the ABC’s Joanna Lumley’s Britain had 376,000 metro views.
Daily Channel Share
|Nine Network
|Seven Network
|Network 10
|ABC TV Network
|SBS Network
|24.5%
|33.8%
|16.5%
|17.7%
|7.6%
Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)
No.
Show
Channel
Metro Views
|1
|SEVEN NEWS – SUN
|Seven Network
|765,000
|2
|NINE NEWS SUNDAY
|Nine Network
|704,000
|3
|MUSHROOM 50 LIVE
|Seven Network
|557,000
|4
|ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV
|ABC TV
|522,000
|5
|MUSHROOM 50 LIVE – LATE
|Seven Network
|490,000
|6
|60 MINUTES
|Nine Network
|466,000
|7
|DESSERT MASTERS SUN
|Network 10
|441,000
|8
|ANNIKA-EV
|ABC TV
|398,000
|9
|JOANNA LUMLEY’S BRITAIN RPT
|ABC TV
|376,000
|10
|MUSHROOM 50 LIVE – FINALE
|Seven Network
|350,000
