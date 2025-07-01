GWM & Thinkerbell Rolls Out ‘OOOH’ Campaign

GWM and Thinkerbell reveal newest campaign to launch the GWM Haval H6 Hybrid in Australia.

The SUV is packed with features such as a heated steering wheel, wireless charging, 14.6” infotainment screen, electric tailgate with handsfree opening, panoramic sunroof, auto parking assist, reverse assist and autonomous braking.

“We’re extremely proud to be launching the GWM Haval H6 Hybrid to Australia,” said Steve Maciver, head of marketing and communications at GWM.

“The GWM Haval has already demonstrated its popularity as an amazing value, tech-filled SUV, and the new H6 is packed with even more – from the hybrid technology to, my favourite, the personalised voice assistant.”

More than 1,000 ‘OOOHs’ will be seen and heard across screens, radio, out-of-home and print.

“When you take the GWM Haval H6 for a spin you’re instantly struck with how well appointed it is,” said Tom Wenborn, chief creative tinker at Thinkerbell.

“It has features coming out the wazoo and each of those features leaves you using the universal word for ‘impressed’… OOOH”

In response to the new H6’s panoramic sunroof, Darren Armstrong, local father of three, added, “OoooOOOooh”.

Credits:

Creative agency: Thinkerbell Client: GWM Director: Yianni Warnock

Media: Atomic 212

Production House: MOFA

Sound: Rumble