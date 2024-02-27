The Sweetshop Welcomes Familiar Face With Appointment Of Kate Roydhouse To Leadership Team

The Sweetshop Welcomes Familiar Face With Appointment Of Kate Roydhouse To Leadership Team
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



The Sweetshop Australia announces the arrival of Kate Roydhouse to its leadership team as executive producer.

Pictured L-R: Kate Roydhouse (Executive Producer), Edward Pontifex (Co-Managing Director), Greg
Fyson (Co-Managing Director).

Basing herself in the Sydney office, Roydhouse will be a familiar face to many in the industry as she has been working alongside Ben Dailey in the Sweetshop New Zealand office for the last 5 years.

Making the leap across was an easy decision for Roydy, not too close, not too far, bed not too soft, porridge not too hot, just right.

“And it feels just right”Kate’s global journey in the advertising realm has seen her work and lead teams in the UK, LA, Spain, Brazil, Australia, and of course, her home town New Zealand. With her knowledge spanning across agency and prod co’s she has an intricate understanding of the creative process. What truly sets Kate Roydhouse apart is her unwavering commitment to craft, a trait that has not gone unnoticed. She has been a respected jury member for prestigious awards,” said Roydhouse.

“After years of begging Kate to come across to Sydney, she finally relented. I could not be happier, Kate is the best of the best. We cannot wait to get started,” said Greg Fyson, co-managing director of The Sweetshop.

“After asking Kate if she would like to come over and work with me and Greg, I was pleasantly surprised that she said yes straight away. New Zealand’s loss is very much our gain; we can’t wait for all our wonderful agencies and clients to have the opportunity to work with her; she is ace,” said Edward Pontifex, co-managing director of The Sweetshop.

“Kate leaves hard shoes to fill in the Auckland office, but we are truly thrilled to offer her this opportunity,” said Melanie Bridge, global co-CEO of The Sweetshop. “It’s a gift to provide our staff the chance to work across our global offices, and Kate brings so much to the team. Kate really is the best of the best”

Roydhouse’s move strengthens the Australian team, setting the stage for an exciting 2024.




Please login with linkedin to comment

the sweetshop

Latest News

Hyundai & Surfing Australia Barrel Into Expanded Partnership
  • Marketing

Hyundai & Surfing Australia Barrel Into Expanded Partnership

Hyundai and Surfing Australia have announced an expanded partnership, with Hyundai taking on the presenting rights for the Irukandjis (Australian Surfing Team, Open division) and Come to the Edge documentary, further strengthening an already powerful collaboration. Lead Image: Hyundai ambassador Molly Picklum in action. Since 2018, Hyundai Motor Company Australia have been an incredible partner […]

PepsiCo, Domino’s and pilates brand breach ad standards
  • Advertising

PepsiCo, Domino’s and pilates brand breach ad standards

PepsiCo sweats over ‘misleading’ ad; Domino’s wrapped for skateboard safety; pilates brand slammed for ‘fat shaming’. PepsiCo’s sports drink brand Gatorade No Sugar has pulled a Spotify ad that “misleads” consumers about the amount of electrolytes people lose when sweating. An Ad Standards community panel ruled the Gatorade creative misled consumers by exaggerating the amount […]

MG Makes You Look At The New MG4 Electric Via Milk+Honey United
  • Campaigns

MG Makes You Look At The New MG4 Electric Via Milk+Honey United

Milk+Honey United has been appointed by MG Motors for a special project to help launch its important and exciting new MG4 Electric Vehicle in Australia and New Zealand. The ‘Made You Look’ integrated campaign runs across film, radio, OOH, social and digital. Designed from the ground up, the MG4s new revolutionary EV platform redefines space […]

Alcohol & Drug Foundation Launches “Keep Their Future Bright” Campaign To Address Underage Alcohol Consumption
  • Campaigns

Alcohol & Drug Foundation Launches “Keep Their Future Bright” Campaign To Address Underage Alcohol Consumption

The Alcohol and Drug Foundation (ADF) has recently launched the “Keep Their Future Bright” campaign in response to the concerning trends in underage alcohol consumption amongst high school students, specifically 15 to 16-year-olds. A recent survey of 3,240 Year 10 students in SA and NSW revealed a worrying spike in early alcohol consumption, with one-third […]

Wellbub Unveils ‘The Ruin I Need To Fix’ Campaign: Redefining Motherhood & Championing Maternal Mental Health
  • Campaigns

Wellbub Unveils ‘The Ruin I Need To Fix’ Campaign: Redefining Motherhood & Championing Maternal Mental Health

Wellbub, a trailblazer in promoting maternal well-being in Singapore, launched its groundbreaking campaign, ‘The Ruin I Need To Fix,’ on Tuesday, 27th February 2024. This transformative initiative aims to challenge societal norms surrounding postpartum bodies, fostering inclusivity and empowering new mothers to embrace the beauty of their journey. The Wellbub team, in collaboration with photographer […]

Avid Collective Nabs Niki Jones From Junkee Media As New Head Of Enablement & Operations
  • Media

Avid Collective Nabs Niki Jones From Junkee Media As New Head Of Enablement & Operations

Avid Collective has officially announced the appointment of former Scout Publishing and Junkee Media executive Niki Jones (lead image) as its new head of enablement operations. In the newly created role, Jones will be responsible for overseeing operational activities across various arms of business with a focus on partner engagement. “Niki’s appointment comes at an […]