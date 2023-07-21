The Perception of Value: Understanding the Strategic Shopper At The Online Retailer Conference

Day two of The Australian Online Retailer Conference 2023 was marked by an enlightening session, presented by Rose Yip, Head of Freight Insights, Strategy, and Planning at Australia Post.

The talk revolved around “The Perception of Value – Navigating the Strategic Shopper in 2023,” offering attendees exclusive insights from the most recent update to Australia Post’s2023 Inside Australian Online Shopping Report. Yip’s presentation centred on shopping data, emerging consumer trends, and the outlook for ecommerce.

In her presentation, Yip emphasised the importance of understanding the strategic shopper in the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape. As the market becomes increasingly competitive, consumers have transformed their shopping behaviour significantly. To thrive in this environment, businesses must adapt to these changes and connect with their target audience on a deeper level.

“Shoppers have become more selective in their spending habits, especially during peak sales events like Black Friday. Understanding consumer preferences and trends is crucial for businesses to thrive in this dynamic market,” shared Yip.

Based on Australia Post’s comprehensive data analysis, Yip highlighted four key trends shaping the strategic shopper’s behaviour:

Selective Shopping: Consumers have become more discerning in their purchasing decisions. They are now more selective in their choices and are willing to explore different options before making a purchase. Marketplaces on the Rise: Marketplaces have gained significant traction in the e-commerce realm. Consumers are drawn to these one-stop-shop platforms due to competitive pricing and the convenience they offer. Seasonal Sales Events: Sales events, such as Cyber Monday and Black Friday, have a significant impact on consumer spending. Retailers should leverage these events strategically to drive sales and attract new customers. Delivery Experience Matters: Consumers are increasingly demanding more from their delivery experience. Free shipping and hassle-free returns are key factors that influence their purchasing decisions.

Yip also delved into the frequency and volume of online purchases, revealing that while there was a slight decline in growth for the first six months of the year, there was an uptick in the last quarter, driven by seasonal sales events.

Additionally, she highlighted the importance of building customer loyalty and engaging with shoppers at different stages of their online journey. By nurturing the sometimes shopper segment, businesses can potentially convert them into more frequent buyers.

Regarding international competition, Yip indicated that marketplaces, particularly those from overseas, have been driving growth in the e-commerce space. To stay competitive, local retailers must offer unique products, competitive pricing, and attractive shipping options.

“As online retailers, you must be prepared for the changing shopping behaviours of consumers. Marketplaces are gaining momentum, and the demand for a seamless delivery experience is higher than ever,” emphasised Yip during her presentation.

Yip’s presentation shed light on the strategic shopper’s evolving behaviour in the e-commerce landscape of 2023. With insights into selective shopping, the rise of marketplaces, the impact of seasonal sales events, and the significance of the delivery experience, businesses can tailor their strategies to meet the changing needs of their customers and succeed in the competitive online retail market.