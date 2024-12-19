The Most Read B&T Exclusive Features Of 2024

This year, B&T has expanded its regular features and awards programmes with new content including Agency Scorecards, a refreshed Best of the Best list and huge events including Women in Media, the CMO Power List and 30 Under 30. Here is a rundown of the seven most most read projects and the article that proved a hit with readers.

7. B&T Agency Scorecards

This year B&T launched an ambitious Agency Scorecards project where we ran the rule over Australia’s leading media and creative agencies. The project itself involved a huge amount of work and time, but the end result exceeded expectations on several fronts.

Firstly, the response by agencies taking part was phenomenal, you can see the full list of scorecards here. Wavemaker, This is Flow, Initiative and Thinkerbell were among the most read scorecards, but all of them received solid numbers.

Secondly, the scorecards received much larger audiences than predicted, and continue to grow each day. Suffice to say, in 2025, the B&T team will refine and grow its Agency Scorecards with the research phase to kick off in January.

6. B&T Best of the Best

Our regular lists of the top 10 practitioners across various disciplines is also one of our most red features. You can find all of them here. So which ones particularly were the most read, I hear you ask? According to Google Analytics holdco creatives came in first, closely followed by business support executives, creative agency growth chiefs, media strategists, recruiters and holdco media agency suits. Best of the Best will be back in 2025, so stay tuned.

5. B&T’s 30 Under 30

When we say B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards were hotly contested, we meant it. One of this year’s most read articles was an invite to vote for the people’s choice awards. The winners reveal list also notched up huge numbers, while plenty tuned in to check out all of the photos from the event.

4. B&T Awards

The industry’s premier (and most fun) awards program is also one of the most read articles. Each year, the indsutry gathers at the Horden Pavilion to celebrate the finest work, teamsand individuals. Both the finalists reveal and winners list articles did the numbers This year the awards adopted a fun retro game theme and was a night enjoyed by all.

Check out photos from the gala event.

3. B&T Women in Media Awards

B&T’s Women in Media Awards were a highlight not just for B&T readers, but the wider industry. The B&T Women in Media Power List, led by Sunita Gloster AM, was widely read. You can also check out all of the Women in Media Award winners, including Woman of the Year, Cherrie Clonan. Don’t miss photos of the gala event, which promises to be even greater in 2025.

2. Women Leading Tech Awards

The Women Leading Tech Awards goes from strength to strength and the finalists reveal feature scored a huge audience among B&T readers. This year’s Women Leading Tech Awards had a record number of entries and unveiled the inaugural Women Leading Tech Power List, another bumper feature that attracted a huge audience.

1. B&T’s CMO Power List

B&T’s CMO Power List reveal was the most read B&T exclusive feature piece for 2024. Each year, B&T selects and profiles the 20 most influential CMOs in the country with a glamorous photo shoot and networking dinner to boot! This year’s cohort featured the likes of Arnott’s Jenni Dill, Telstra’s Brent Smart, Nestle’s Anneliesse Douglass, McDonald’s Chris Brown and Suncrop’s Mim Haysom, to name a few. You can hear from them in this wonderful feature. The CMO’s loooooooong list was another popular feature, highlighting the breadth and depth of senior marketing talent across the country.