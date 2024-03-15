Check Out All The Photos From B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo!

Last night, the epic B&T 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, took over Sydney’s iconic Metro Theatre for an incredible night highlighting the future leaders in the advertising industry.

You can get the low down on all the incredible winners here: It’s Your 2024 30 Under 30 Winners, Presented By Vevo!

And you can find out exactly why they won and why they are future leaders in the industry here: Be Inspired By B&T’s 30 Under 30 Winners, Presented By Vevo!

But before you do any of that, take a look at all the winners, grinners, groovers and movers from last night below!