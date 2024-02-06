Voting For B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award, Presented By Vevo, Is Open Now!

Are you a popular, well-liked member of your company? Are you under 30? Then we’ve got the award for you!

Voting for the 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award, presented by Vevo, is now open! With more than 250 entrants, you’ll be able to pick your favourite young gun in adland below — or vote tactically to thwart your nemesis!

Cast your vote in the People’s Choice Award here, or use the form below!

 


Last year’s very popular winner was Darshan Pawani, digital performance manager at Publicis media agency Starcom. Here’s how he reacted to the win last year — he was quite shocked!

Get voting now! Or, if you’re just that confident about your chances of winning this or any of the 10 other awards up for grabs you can buy your tickets now!




