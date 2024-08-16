B&T is incredibly proud, honoured and privileged to be able to hold our Women in Media Awards.

Each year, we celebrate the women who make our industry tick and push it towards a brighter future. From the executive assistants and account executives to the creatives, glass ceiling-smashers, marketing leaders, tech superstars and beyond — this awards show is for all of you.

This year, however, there is an elephant in the room. Allegations of sexual harassment, bullying and rank misogyny have rocked companies large and small across the industry. For some in the media, this provided ample ammunition for mud-slinging at rivals.

At B&T, we try to celebrate and highlight the achievements of these women, ensuring that their voices are heard and that they are empowered to work towards creating an industry that we thought — naively it now seems — were starting to leave behind. I should note here that our winners tonight have won based on the strength of their entries alone. Nothing more, nothing less.

I’d also like to point to our new Sustainability Champion award and our very worthy inaugural winner. Our planet is fragile and Australia’s unique and wondrous flora and fauna need to be protected — preserving them will likely be the biggest challenge we face as a species. We all need to lend a hand and be willing to learn from those who have made sustainability the focus of their careers, likely jeopardising their chance at greater personal enrichment in the process.

Bill Bernbach said a principle is not a principle until it costs you money. Perhaps in 2024, with the challenges our industry faces, that’s more true than ever. But that also provides opportunities for us to work closer together — quashing the bad and elevating the good. We’ll certainly be doing the latter at B&T’s Women in Media Awards this year, next year and beyond.

I hope you have a fantastic night and all leave with a smile on your faces.