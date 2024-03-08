REVEALED: The Shortlist For 2024’s Women Leading Tech Awards!

The moment you’ve all been waiting for, the Women Leading Tech Awards 2024 Shortlist, is here!

We’ve had a bumper cast of entries this year and, remarkably, they’re even stronger than last year.

Before you take a look at the Shortlist, we’d like to take a moment to remind you that Early Bird prices for tickets end on Wednesday 13 March and the actual winners will be revealed between 6:00-11:00pm, Thursday 21 March at Sydney Town Hall.

We are also incredibly excited to reveal that we will be launching the inaugural Women Leading Tech Power List at the Awards. This list will rank the most powerful women in the tech industry and we will be revealing the Long List next week!

We use the information you submit to make this list. But people make mistakes so, if you win a trophy, it might not be quite as sweet if your name is spelled wrong. So, if you spot any errors, please advise of any name or company changes ASAP to events@themisfits.media by Tuesday 12 March 2024.

Adtech

Amy Jansen-Flynn — Adform

Brodie McMaster — Bonfire

Denise McCormack — Hatched

Hoi Tung Claudia Lee — Taboola

Irene Kurniawan — Magnite

June Cheung — Scope3

Kali Guillas — The Trade Desk

Napasuda Pimthepa — Captify

Sharon Gray — The Spec Sheet

Sorrel Osborne — Playground XYZ

Téa Dukic Australian — Taxation Office

Terri Owens — GroupM

Advocacy

carsales

Orro

Thoughtworks

Business Support

Catherine Chan — Monoova

Estella Waller — Debtrak

Lauren Freudenstein — Nine Entertainment Co.

Toni Grogam — Canva

Whitney Newman — Essential Tech

Champion of Change

Cia Kouparitsas — WithYouWithMe

Claire O’Mahony — Blis

Jade Meara — F5

Lewis Evans — Nine Entertainment Co.

Lindsay Reno — Canva

Merryn Matthews — 7-Eleven

Tim Obagbemi — VMware

Customer Success

Amina Jackson — aXcelerate

Amrita Mogali — UiPath

Ashleigh Sligo — The Brand Agency

Ayla Fitzgibbon — WE Communications

Jyo Shukla — Raptiv

Kathryn Williams — KMint

Kirstin Lovas — Alchemy Solutions

Leesa Petty — Quantium

Meera Govan — Verint

Natasha Taylor — Tracksuit

Renee Bethyn — NextGen

Sashnee Naicker-Kistan — Quantium

Cyber Security

Becca Hurd — Canva

Dr. Stephenie Andal — CyberArk

Jacqueline Jayne — Knowbe4

Jana Dekanovska — CrowdStrike

Kasvi Luthra — SafetyCulture

Kate Monckton — Deloitte

Kristy Michael — Orro

Natasha Kramarenko — oOh!media

Nicole Cadet — Australian Taxation Office

Suzy Clarke — Xero

Tara Dharnikota — Pexa

Wendy Komadina — CloudFlare

Data Science

Azelia Ying Pan — Property Exchange Australia

Chloe Law — wiq (by Woolworths Group, Quantium)

Danica Bellchambers — CHEP Network

Dr. Kellie Nuttall — Deloitte

Irene Rix — SourseAI

Jacqueline Huvanandana — Woolworths

Kristen Pak — Hype & Dexter

Melissa Gray — Hyeptap

Moe Kiss — Canva

Rebecca Cavallo — carsales

Somya Malviya — GroupM

Utkarsha Ghule — Quantium

Delivery

Ana Hernandez — Nine Entertainment Co.

Anna Boucaut — Howatson+Company

Beth Capasso — SecurePay

Carrie Hu — Dropshipzone

Chelsea McPhail-Rosenberg — wiq (by Woolworths Group, Quantium)

Elizabeth Dawes — Australian Taxation Office

Gloria Chan — Wisr

Julia Harper — carsales

Mary Evans — Alchemy Solutions

Michelle Erdosi — BOQ Group

Nihal Lotfi — Canva

Romi Dexter — Hype & Dexter

Sarita Parto — Audience360

Vivian Li — Canva

Design

Ann Layson — Wisr

Ashleigh Sterzenbach — Canva

Caitlin Bertinshaw — Nine Entertainment Co.

Christine Jin — Bank of Queensland

Elaine Chen — Nine Entertainment Co.

Gowri Penkar — carsales

Grace Purton-Long — Luminary

Hannah Bevis — SafetyCulture

Kim Nguyen — aXcelerate

Lillian Cassidy — Employment Hero

Maddison Steendam — Bank of Queensland Group

Tarra van Amerongen — Atlassian

Education/Research

Aldeida Aleti — Monash University

Johanna Weaver — Tech Policy Design Centre

Qiuhong Ke — Monash University

Engineering

Aanvika Wagh — Nine Entertainment Co.

Anna Azzam — Canva

Azadeh Khojandi — The Trade Desk

Carmel Saxby — Canva

Jade Loyzaga — Canva

Kamalini Srirangarajah — Quantium

Lakshmi Mani — Wisr

Melissa Proxenos — Debtrak

Rafunzel Niocena — Visual Domain

Sarah Dam — Luminary

Sarah Taraporewalla — Thoughtworks

Shivani Kapadia — NCS Australia

Vee Ciputra — Canva

Yogadevi Murugesan — VMware

Entrepreneur/Founder

Anita Parer Kyte — Consulting Pty Ltd

Charlotte Bradshaw — Evrima Technologies

Danielle Johansen — Threadicated

Lama Tayeh — LULUMPR

Leann Jones — Nimo Industries

Lisa Lie — Learna

Melissa Laurie — Oysterly

Sarah McAvoy — CyberUnlocked

Jenny Ghobrial — Bill Fairies

Tanya Hyams-Young — SourseAI

Tara Croker — Yaala Sparkling

Verity Tuck — Goldee

Executive Leader

Cassandra Eastham — Blue Connections IT

Eglantine Etiemble — Property Exchange Australia

Georgia Woodburne — Azerion

Jane Prowse — FiveP

Jenny Parkes — Audience360

Katrina Troughton — Adobe

Michelle O’Keeffe — Engaging.io

Penelope Barton — Crimson Global Academy

Rebecca Haagsma — Nine Entertainment Co.

Stacey Williams — Navigator Group

Fintech

Chloe Yeung — Unloan

Elmira Hasanzade — Bank of Queensland Group

Josie Bakker — NextGen

Kathryn Williams — KMint

Leann Jones — Nimo Industries

Leigh O’Neill — Xero

Maëlle Debeugny — Frollo

Michelle Smith — Wise

Nicole Kelly — TaxTank

Renee Bethyn — NextGen

Sharon Nouh — ProSpend

Shen Yin — Monoova

Glass Ceiling

Amanda Spencer — VMware

Carolyn Stebbing — Little Village Creative & The Announceables

Fattemeh Najjar — VMware

Kaelah Ford — Canva

Rashell Habib — Paramount

Siyun Priscilla — Lee Slack

Innovator

Cecilia Chiu — Dropshipzone

Christine Khor — Peeplcoach

Dr. Kellie — Nuttall Deloitte

Kerry Halupka — Canva

Naomi Lillian — Virgin Australia

Renee Psomadelis — Canva

Sowmiya Selvakumaraswamy — NCS Group

Tandadzo Matanda — Musa Ventures

Zoe Kostos — Paramount ANZ

Marketing

Alli Galloway — Vinyl Group

Christina Lord — SafetyCulture

Germaine Hendrik — Quantcast

Imogen Thorn — Bank of Queensland Group

Jen Thompson — Canva

Laura Roberts — INVNT.ATOM

Mikayla Hopkins — Tracksuit

Natalie Mendes — IDVerse

Rebecca Rizzo — Aussie Broadband

Rebecca Sykes — The Brandtech Group

Sara Palmieri — Lenovo ANZ

Veronika Birnmkammer — Fluent Commerce

Martech

Anja Starun — Foxtel Group

Candice Ayad — Bank of Queensland Group

Felicity Grey — RISER

Lucy Ronald — Fabulate

Lyna Cannell — Westpac

Maija Gwynn — Lexlab

Paula Malysevaite — PHD

Sharon Nelson — SGY

Sun Kim — Resolution Digital

Mentor

Kandiese Villella — GroupM Nexus

Liron Deutsch — Atalssian

Lisa Cutmore — Atlassian

Rosie Cairnes — BlackLine

Shan Wen — VMware

Wendy Zveglic — Fluent Commerce

People and Culture

Carolyn Eames — Optimum Consulting

Cassandra Eastham — Blue Connections IT

Christine van Hoffen — Tracksuit

Fiona Douskou — VMware

Isabella Serg — Nine Entertainment Co.

Pia Rueda — Lenovo ANZ

Product

Ali Potter — Virgin Australia

Fiona Chen — Nine

Jane Prowse — FiveP

Jo Magno — Canva

Kate Markham — Unloan

Laura Hicks — Playground XYZ

Maëlle Debeugny — Frollo

Mansi Shukla — Audience360

Sam Love — Quantium

Sandra Karcher — Kogan.com

Tan Sok Leng — Veeam Software

Terisa Roberts — SAS

Public Relations

Azadeh Williams — AZK Media

Hannah Moreno — Third Hemisphere

Rising Star

Anastasia Pavlovic — Google

Charlotte Wilson — Quantium

Emily Ditchfield — Atlassian

Evelyn Russell — Quantium

Grace Johnson — Anduril Australia

Jessie Wang — Thoughtworks

Jill Masters — Canva

Keely Harding — Audience360

Mansi Priya — Quantium

Michelle Seeto — Canva

Nicole Phillips — Airtasker

Sandy Ma — GroupM Nexus

Sales

Anna Mascarello — Elastic

Brooke Wilson — carsales

Caitlin Huskins — Azerion

Claudia Loritsch — Quantcast

Eliza Lewis — Fabulate

Georgia Falloon — Playground xyz

Grace Parker — Playground xyz

Karen McLeish — Teradata

Maddy Mewing — Magnite

Michelle O’Keeffe — Engaging.io

Sarah Chalwell — VMware

Sophia Warren — DoubleVerify

Stephanie Jones — GroupM Nexus

Social Impact Advocate

Erica Smith — Blue Connections IT

Irene Ongkowidjaja — Atlassian

Luli Adeyemo — TechDiversity

Manar Barakat — VMware

Margaret Matanda — Musa Ventures

Rina Soetanto — Quantium

Robyn King — Canva

Sophia Symeou — Bill Fairies

Sustainability Crusader