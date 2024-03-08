REVEALED: The Shortlist For 2024’s Women Leading Tech Awards!

REVEALED: The Shortlist For 2024’s Women Leading Tech Awards!
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



The moment you’ve all been waiting for, the Women Leading Tech Awards 2024 Shortlist, is here!

We’ve had a bumper cast of entries this year and, remarkably, they’re even stronger than last year.

Before you take a look at the Shortlist, we’d like to take a moment to remind you that Early Bird prices for tickets end on Wednesday 13 March and the actual winners will be revealed between 6:00-11:00pm, Thursday 21 March at Sydney Town Hall.

We are also incredibly excited to reveal that we will be launching the inaugural Women Leading Tech Power List at the Awards. This list will rank the most powerful women in the tech industry and we will be revealing the Long List next week!

We use the information you submit to make this list. But people make mistakes so, if you win a trophy, it might not be quite as sweet if your name is spelled wrong. So, if you spot any errors, please advise of any name or company changes ASAP to events@themisfits.media by Tuesday 12 March 2024.

Adtech

  • Amy Jansen-Flynn — Adform
  • Brodie McMaster — Bonfire
  • Denise McCormack — Hatched
  • Hoi Tung Claudia Lee — Taboola
  • Irene Kurniawan — Magnite
  • June Cheung — Scope3
  • Kali Guillas — The Trade Desk
  • Napasuda Pimthepa — Captify
  • Sharon Gray — The Spec Sheet
  • Sorrel Osborne — Playground XYZ
  • Téa Dukic Australian — Taxation Office
  • Terri Owens — GroupM

Advocacy

  • carsales
  • Orro
  • Thoughtworks

Business Support

  • Catherine Chan — Monoova
  • Estella Waller — Debtrak
  • Lauren Freudenstein — Nine Entertainment Co.
  • Toni Grogam — Canva
  • Whitney Newman — Essential Tech

Champion of Change

  • Cia Kouparitsas — WithYouWithMe
  • Claire O’Mahony — Blis
  • Jade Meara — F5
  • Lewis Evans — Nine Entertainment Co.
  • Lindsay Reno — Canva
  • Merryn Matthews — 7-Eleven
  • Tim Obagbemi — VMware

Customer Success

  • Amina Jackson — aXcelerate
  • Amrita Mogali — UiPath
  • Ashleigh Sligo — The Brand Agency
  • Ayla Fitzgibbon — WE Communications
  • Jyo Shukla — Raptiv
  • Kathryn Williams — KMint
  • Kirstin Lovas — Alchemy Solutions
  • Leesa Petty — Quantium
  • Meera Govan — Verint
  • Natasha Taylor — Tracksuit
  • Renee Bethyn — NextGen
  • Sashnee Naicker-Kistan — Quantium

Cyber Security

  • Becca Hurd — Canva
  • Dr. Stephenie Andal — CyberArk
  • Jacqueline Jayne — Knowbe4
  • Jana Dekanovska — CrowdStrike
  • Kasvi Luthra — SafetyCulture
  • Kate Monckton — Deloitte
  • Kristy Michael — Orro
  • Natasha Kramarenko — oOh!media
  • Nicole Cadet — Australian Taxation Office
  • Suzy Clarke — Xero
  • Tara Dharnikota — Pexa
  • Wendy Komadina — CloudFlare

Data Science

  • Azelia Ying Pan — Property Exchange Australia
  • Chloe Law — wiq (by Woolworths Group, Quantium)
  • Danica Bellchambers — CHEP Network
  • Dr. Kellie Nuttall — Deloitte
  • Irene Rix — SourseAI
  • Jacqueline Huvanandana — Woolworths
  • Kristen Pak — Hype & Dexter
  • Melissa Gray — Hyeptap
  • Moe Kiss — Canva
  • Rebecca Cavallo — carsales
  • Somya Malviya — GroupM
  • Utkarsha Ghule — Quantium

Delivery

  • Ana Hernandez — Nine Entertainment Co.
  • Anna Boucaut — Howatson+Company
  • Beth Capasso — SecurePay
  • Carrie Hu — Dropshipzone
  • Chelsea McPhail-Rosenberg — wiq (by Woolworths Group, Quantium)
  • Elizabeth Dawes — Australian Taxation Office
  • Gloria Chan — Wisr
  • Julia Harper — carsales
  • Mary Evans — Alchemy Solutions
  • Michelle Erdosi — BOQ Group
  • Nihal Lotfi — Canva
  • Romi Dexter — Hype & Dexter
  • Sarita Parto — Audience360
  • Vivian Li — Canva

Design

  • Ann Layson — Wisr
  • Ashleigh Sterzenbach — Canva
  • Caitlin Bertinshaw — Nine Entertainment Co.
  • Christine Jin —  Bank of Queensland
  • Elaine Chen — Nine Entertainment Co.
  • Gowri Penkar — carsales
  • Grace Purton-Long — Luminary
  • Hannah Bevis — SafetyCulture
  • Kim Nguyen — aXcelerate
  • Lillian Cassidy — Employment Hero
  • Maddison Steendam — Bank of Queensland Group
  • Tarra van Amerongen — Atlassian

Education/Research

  • Aldeida Aleti — Monash University
  • Johanna Weaver — Tech Policy Design Centre
  • Qiuhong Ke — Monash University

Engineering

  • Aanvika Wagh — Nine Entertainment Co.
  • Anna Azzam — Canva
  • Azadeh Khojandi — The Trade Desk
  • Carmel Saxby — Canva
  • Jade Loyzaga — Canva
  • Kamalini Srirangarajah — Quantium
  • Lakshmi Mani — Wisr
  • Melissa Proxenos — Debtrak
  • Rafunzel Niocena — Visual Domain
  • Sarah Dam — Luminary
  • Sarah Taraporewalla — Thoughtworks
  • Shivani Kapadia — NCS Australia
  • Vee Ciputra — Canva
  • Yogadevi Murugesan — VMware

Entrepreneur/Founder

  • Anita Parer Kyte —  Consulting Pty Ltd
  • Charlotte Bradshaw —  Evrima Technologies
  • Danielle Johansen —  Threadicated
  • Lama Tayeh —  LULUMPR
  • Leann Jones —  Nimo Industries
  • Lisa Lie —  Learna
  • Melissa Laurie —  Oysterly
  • Sarah McAvoy — CyberUnlocked
  • Jenny Ghobrial — Bill Fairies
  • Tanya Hyams-Young — SourseAI
  • Tara Croker — Yaala Sparkling
  • Verity Tuck — Goldee

Executive Leader

  • Cassandra Eastham — Blue Connections IT
  • Eglantine Etiemble — Property Exchange Australia
  • Georgia Woodburne — Azerion
  • Jane Prowse — FiveP
  • Jenny Parkes — Audience360
  • Katrina Troughton — Adobe
  • Michelle O’Keeffe — Engaging.io
  • Penelope Barton — Crimson Global Academy
  • Rebecca Haagsma — Nine Entertainment Co.
  • Stacey Williams — Navigator Group

Fintech

  • Chloe Yeung — Unloan
  • Elmira Hasanzade — Bank of Queensland Group
  • Josie Bakker — NextGen
  • Kathryn Williams — KMint
  • Leann Jones — Nimo Industries
  • Leigh O’Neill — Xero
  • Maëlle Debeugny — Frollo
  • Michelle Smith — Wise
  • Nicole Kelly — TaxTank
  • Renee Bethyn — NextGen
  • Sharon Nouh — ProSpend
  • Shen Yin — Monoova

Glass Ceiling

  • Amanda Spencer — VMware
  • Carolyn Stebbing — Little Village Creative & The Announceables
  • Fattemeh Najjar — VMware
  • Kaelah Ford — Canva
  • Rashell Habib — Paramount
  • Siyun Priscilla — Lee Slack

Innovator

  • Cecilia Chiu — Dropshipzone
  • Christine Khor — Peeplcoach
  • Dr. Kellie — Nuttall Deloitte
  • Kerry Halupka — Canva
  • Naomi Lillian — Virgin Australia
  • Renee Psomadelis — Canva
  • Sowmiya Selvakumaraswamy — NCS Group
  • Tandadzo Matanda — Musa Ventures
  • Zoe Kostos — Paramount ANZ

Marketing

  • Alli Galloway — Vinyl Group
  • Christina Lord — SafetyCulture
  • Germaine Hendrik — Quantcast
  • Imogen Thorn — Bank of Queensland Group
  • Jen Thompson — Canva
  • Laura Roberts — INVNT.ATOM
  • Mikayla Hopkins — Tracksuit
  • Natalie Mendes — IDVerse
  • Rebecca Rizzo — Aussie Broadband
  • Rebecca Sykes — The Brandtech Group
  • Sara Palmieri — Lenovo ANZ
  • Veronika Birnmkammer — Fluent Commerce

Martech

  • Anja Starun — Foxtel Group
  • Candice Ayad — Bank of Queensland Group
  • Felicity Grey — RISER
  • Lucy Ronald — Fabulate
  • Lyna Cannell — Westpac
  • Maija Gwynn — Lexlab
  • Paula Malysevaite — PHD
  • Sharon Nelson — SGY
  • Sun Kim — Resolution Digital

Mentor

  • Kandiese Villella — GroupM Nexus
  • Liron Deutsch — Atalssian
  • Lisa Cutmore — Atlassian
  • Rosie Cairnes — BlackLine
  • Shan Wen — VMware
  • Wendy Zveglic — Fluent Commerce

People and Culture

  • Carolyn Eames — Optimum Consulting
  • Cassandra Eastham — Blue Connections IT
  • Christine van Hoffen — Tracksuit
  • Fiona Douskou — VMware
  • Isabella Serg — Nine Entertainment Co.
  • Pia Rueda — Lenovo ANZ

Product

  • Ali Potter — Virgin Australia
  • Fiona Chen — Nine
  • Jane Prowse — FiveP
  • Jo Magno — Canva
  • Kate Markham — Unloan
  • Laura Hicks — Playground XYZ
  • Maëlle Debeugny — Frollo
  • Mansi Shukla — Audience360
  • Sam Love — Quantium
  • Sandra Karcher — Kogan.com
  • Tan Sok Leng — Veeam Software
  • Terisa Roberts — SAS

Public Relations

  • Azadeh Williams — AZK Media
  • Hannah Moreno — Third Hemisphere

Rising Star

  • Anastasia Pavlovic — Google
  • Charlotte Wilson — Quantium
  • Emily Ditchfield — Atlassian
  • Evelyn Russell — Quantium
  • Grace Johnson — Anduril Australia
  • Jessie Wang — Thoughtworks
  • Jill Masters — Canva
  • Keely Harding — Audience360
  • Mansi Priya — Quantium
  • Michelle Seeto — Canva
  • Nicole Phillips — Airtasker
  • Sandy Ma — GroupM Nexus

Sales

  • Anna Mascarello — Elastic
  • Brooke Wilson — carsales
  • Caitlin Huskins — Azerion
  • Claudia Loritsch — Quantcast
  • Eliza Lewis — Fabulate
  • Georgia Falloon — Playground xyz
  • Grace Parker — Playground xyz
  • Karen McLeish — Teradata
  • Maddy Mewing — Magnite
  • Michelle O’Keeffe — Engaging.io
  • Sarah Chalwell — VMware
  • Sophia Warren — DoubleVerify
  • Stephanie Jones — GroupM Nexus

Social Impact Advocate

  • Erica Smith — Blue Connections IT
  • Irene Ongkowidjaja — Atlassian
  • Luli Adeyemo — TechDiversity
  • Manar Barakat — VMware
  • Margaret Matanda — Musa Ventures
  • Rina Soetanto — Quantium
  • Robyn King — Canva
  • Sophia Symeou — Bill Fairies

Sustainability Crusader

  • Andrea Culligan — Deloitte
  • Cecille Weldon — Weldonco Advisory



