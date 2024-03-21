REVEALED: The Winners Of The Women Leading Tech Awards 2024, Presented By Atlassian!

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for — the winners of 2024’s Women Leading Tech Awards, presented by Atlassian, have been revealed!

These awards celebrate the women who drive innovations, create change, smash glass ceilings and forge bold new paths for everyone to follow. This year’s winners are an inspirational cadre of remarkable women — some of whom have spent decades driving the industry forward, like Executive Leader winner Katrina Troughton and others who are just starting out, such as Rising Star winner Grace Johnson.

If you want to find out why they won (and you will absolutely want to) you can read their incredible stories HERE.

Woman of the Year

Hannah Moreno — Third Hemisphere

Adtech

June Cheung — Scope3

Advocacy

Thoughtworks

Business Support

Whitney Newman — Essential Tech

Champion of Change

Cia Kouparitsas — WithYouWithMe

Customer Success

Jyo Shukla — Raptiv

Cyber Security

Kate Monckton — Deloitte

Data Science

Jacqueline Huvanandana — Woolworths Group

Delivery

Chelsea McPhail-Rosenberg — Woolworths Group

Design

Ashleigh Sterzenbach — Canva

Education/Research

Qiuhong Ke Monash — University

Engineering

Melissa Proxenos — Debtrak

Entrepreneur/Founder

Charlotte Bradshaw — Evrima Technologies

Executive Leader

Katrina Troughton — Adobe

Fintech

Kathryn Williams — KMint

Glass Ceiling

Kaelah Ford — Canva

Innovator

Tandadzo Matanda — Musa Ventures

Marketing

Sara Palmieri — Lenovo ANZ

Martech

Candice Ayad — Bank of Queensland Group

Mentor

Shan Wen — VMware

People and Culture

Christine van Hoffen — Tracksuit

People’s Choice

Wendy Komadina — Cloudflare

Product

Jo Magno — Canva

Public Relations

Hannah Moreno — Third Hemisphere

Rising Star

Grace Johnson — Anduril Australia

Sales

Anna Mascarello — Elastic

Social Impact Advocate

Sophia Symeou — Bill Fairies Pty Ltd

Sustainability Crusader

Cecille Weldon — Weldonco Advisory