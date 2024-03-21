REVEALED: The Winners Of The Women Leading Tech Awards 2024, Presented By Atlassian!

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for — the winners of 2024’s Women Leading Tech Awards, presented by Atlassian, have been revealed!

These awards celebrate the women who drive innovations, create change, smash glass ceilings and forge bold new paths for everyone to follow. This year’s winners are an inspirational cadre of remarkable women — some of whom have spent decades driving the industry forward, like Executive Leader winner Katrina Troughton and others who are just starting out, such as Rising Star winner Grace Johnson.

If you want to find out why they won (and you will absolutely want to) you can read their incredible stories HERE.

Woman of the Year
Hannah Moreno — Third Hemisphere

Adtech
June Cheung — Scope3

Advocacy
Thoughtworks

Business Support
Whitney Newman — Essential Tech

Champion of Change
Cia Kouparitsas — WithYouWithMe

Customer Success
Jyo Shukla — Raptiv

Cyber Security
Kate Monckton — Deloitte

Data Science
Jacqueline Huvanandana — Woolworths Group

Delivery
Chelsea McPhail-Rosenberg — Woolworths Group

Design
Ashleigh Sterzenbach — Canva

Education/Research
Qiuhong Ke Monash — University

Engineering
Melissa Proxenos — Debtrak

Entrepreneur/Founder
Charlotte Bradshaw — Evrima Technologies

Executive Leader
Katrina Troughton — Adobe

Fintech
Kathryn Williams — KMint

Glass Ceiling
Kaelah Ford — Canva

Innovator
Tandadzo Matanda — Musa Ventures

Marketing
Sara Palmieri — Lenovo ANZ

Martech
Candice Ayad — Bank of Queensland Group

Mentor
Shan Wen — VMware

People and Culture
Christine van Hoffen — Tracksuit

People’s Choice
Wendy Komadina — Cloudflare

Product
Jo Magno — Canva

Public Relations
Hannah Moreno — Third Hemisphere

Rising Star
Grace Johnson — Anduril Australia

Sales
Anna Mascarello — Elastic

Social Impact Advocate
Sophia Symeou — Bill Fairies Pty Ltd

Sustainability Crusader
Cecille Weldon — Weldonco Advisory




