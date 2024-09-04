B&T's Agency Scorecard: This Is Flow

This Is Flow experienced remarkable growth and success in 2023.

The agency told B&T that its media billings surged by 60 per cent from $50 million in 2022 to $80 million in 2023, driven by a wave of new business wins, including A2 Milk, Air Asia and briefs for Unilever hairdressing brand Toni&Guy and beauty brand Impulse. Flow also said that its revenue climbed by 173 per cent with a strong net profit margin of 30 per cent. It also posted organic revenue growth of 12 per cent, which is no mean feat in a challenging economic climate.

The agency’s growth was not limited to its billings, however. This Is Flow more than doubled the size of its team from 12 to 40 staff members. Despite this rapid expansion, This Is Flow maintained an industry-leading employee retention rate, a testament to its strong culture and innovative retention initiatives. The agency’s commitment to its people was recognised through multiple awards, including Best Talent and Culture at the MFA Awards and being named the Best Place to Work in Australia for small-sized companies. The agency scored other local industry awards and CEO Jimmy Hyett picked up a prestigious CEO Magazine Award.

The proof is often found in the pudding; Flow has implemented several initiatives to drive attraction and retention in the industry, including the Flow Profit Share, Flow Miles (an internal currency driving loyalty and engagement) and events including family feasts and passion days. The agency had a churn rate of 2 per cent in 2023 and claims it has only ever had five leavers since its founding.

Flow says it is dedicated to supporting gender equality with a 65 per cent female workforce and the implementation of several initiatives, including flexible working policies that allow staff to work from home on Mondays and Fridays, and an industry-first nine-day fortnight. This Is Flow also has a gender pay gap that favours women by one per cent.

It has been a transformative year for the indie, to say the least.