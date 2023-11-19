Starcom Nabs Drew Groves From Havas

Starcom Australia has strengthened its team with Drew Groves joining as client service director.

Lead Image: L-R – Robert Millett and Drew Groves

Robert Millett has also been promoted to the newly created role of Melbourne head of digital.

Effective immediately, Groves will be tasked with leading the newly won TPG Telecom account in Australia, while Millett will be focused on developing and deploying digital products and solutions for Starcom clients.

Groves will work to deliver best-in-class media strategy, planning and activations to link media to business outcomes for the telecommunications provider. Prior to joining Starcom, he has worked in agencies and for media businesses in planning and client lead roles, including most recently as a Group Business Director.

“Drew joins us with extensive client leadership experience in Australia and the UK, and we are delighted to have him as part of the team. He is a passionate leader who is focused on driving outcomes for clients and growth for the agency,” said Nancy Lan, Starcom national managing director.

“I’m thrilled at the prospect of joining Starcom, particularly after hearing the long-term vision the leadership team has for both TPG Telecom and the broader agency. Through a combination of razor-sharp planning smarts and our strong agency capabilities, I feel we’re brilliantly placed to deliver industry-leading work in partnership with TPG,” said Groves.

Meanwhile, Millett will continue to achieve business objectives for clients through utilising Starcom’s broad range of technology and data capabilities. Stepping up from his previous role as Group Digital Director, he will also be tasked with leading the digital and performance craft teams at Starcom Melbourne.

“Rob has been a high performer at Starcom with his digital craft accelerating our clients’ performance and our peoples’ development. In this role, Rob will bring great value and thought leadership to Starcom and our clients, as we navigate the ever-evolving landscape,” said Mark Duffy, Starcom national head of digital and solutions.

“Throughout my time with Starcom I have thoroughly enjoyed the successes we have achieved through our People Powered Growth approach. I am thrilled to be stepping into this new role and look forward to leveraging our wealth of talent and combining our expertise across performance, planning, data and analytics to deliver transformational growth for our clients,” Millett said.