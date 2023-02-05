Spinach Names Dom Megna As New ECD

Integrated Melbourne agency Spinach has appointed Dom Megna (lead image) as executive creative director.

Working alongside co-founder and chief creative officer Frank Morabito, Megna will help lead the creative output of the business across a range of clients including Jalna Dairy Foods, Drummond Golf, Geeks2U, BushmanRepellent, Mr Chens and Homebuyers Centre.

Morabito said: Dom is a respected creative leader and a proven brand builder. He has a great deal of experience working on big brands across a range of different categories and perfectly complements our team and culture.

Megna spent 15 years at CHE Proximity leading a team of over 20 creatives across brands including Village Roadshow, Bakers Delight, Foxtel, GE and Fox Footy, eventually leading the Mazda account through a highly successful era.

Most recently, he was client-side as head of brand and creative at Bare, a startup disrupting the Australian funeral industry. Megna built Bare’s brand from the ground up, devising and executing its narrative and brand, content and social strategy.

Of joining Spinach, Megna said: This role is close to my heart. Frank was my first mentor. I turned up at his desk with a tatty folio during Spinach’s early months and his guidance was everything in landing me my first gig. To come back after all this time and help Frank and the Spinach team forge a new age is something I take personally.

The agency’s combination of vast experience and infectious enthusiasm is unique. That attitude, along with having our media team sitting next to us is exactly how I want to work.

Morabito added: Dom is a prolific writer and brand thinker who has done extraordinary things, one of which was somehow finding the time to complete an MBA. Hes a creative with a passion to get deep into a clients business and look for ways to make a real impact.

Megnas appointment is effective immediately.

