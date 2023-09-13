Spinach Creates ‘Swan Dive In’ Campaign For Black Swan Dips Following Tasty Pitch Win

Following a competitive pitch, integrated Melbourne agency Spinach has been appointed by Monde Nissin to lead a master brand relaunch of Black Swan dips.

Spinach was tasked with developing a campaign that connected the Black Swan brand to savvy foodies by emphasising its market-born real food, culinary credentials.

Black Swan brand manager Marija Skukan said: “Past Black Swan campaigns have focused on the brand name versus product credentials. As a result, people know our brand but are less familiar with the experience and the heritage of Black Swan which began at South Melbourne Markets back in 1985.”

Spinach developed the creative idea “Swan Dive In” which celebrates the joy of indulgence by giving people permission to let go, dive-in and enjoy delicous Black Swan dips.

Spinach ECD Dom Megna said: “The unique thing about dip is when you take off the lid, the lid’s off. It’s an open invitation to dive in. The ‘Swan dive in’ platform is about owning and celebrating the moments where you just get to go for it. Indulgence can be glorious and all the executional cues help support this. You also can’t forget the music, Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake: a track only Black Swan dip can credibly use.”

New packaging and design of Black Swan’s Favourites range of dips are now available in-store while the campaign will roll out across Broadcaster Video on Demand (BVOD), YouTube, proximity out of home media close to supermarkets as well as digital and social media.

Credits

Creative Agency: Spinach

CCO: Frank Morabito

ECD: Dom Megna

CD: Justin Groves

Director of Client Services: Nicole Miranda

Account Director: Bambi Villacruz

Director: Matt Kamen

DOP: Marden Dean

Editor: Craig Tonkin

Producer: Beaver

Audio: Production Alley

Client: Monde Nissin, Black Swan Dips

Head of Marketing: Cathy Rixon

Brand Manager: Marija Skukan