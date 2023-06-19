Spinach Acquires Digital Analytics Agency Digital Balance

Integrated Melbourne agency Spinach has acquired digital analytics and optimisation consultancy Digital Balance.

With a view to broadening the agency’s expertise and knowledge within the data space, Spinach purchased the business from consultancy Ebiquity.

Digital Balance provides clients with strategic advice, hands-on expertise, support, and training across four complimentary service streams: MarTech enablement and strategy, digital analytics and data insights, optimisation and experimentation, and omnichannel customer experience.

The two businesses will operate autonomously and collaborate when it serves the best interests of individual clients. Digital Balance’s client list includes organisations in the education, utility, finance, travel, media, food and beverage and logistics sectors.

Spinach CEO Craig Flanders (featured image, left) said: “Spinach’s work with brands in the insurance and retailer spaces has highlighted an ever-increasing role for data and marketing technology wrangling.

“Today’s CMOs, CIOs and CTOs are navigating a progressively complex data landscape that is only going to become more so when impending privacy changes are implemented.

“With businesses expected to deliver an enhanced and personalised customer experience when selling and transacting online, we want to provide that expertise now and into the future as demand continues to grow.”

Digital Balance’s 12 Melbourne-based staff will relocate to Spinach’s offices in South Melbourne.

Digital Balance, managing director, Richard Taylor (featured image, right) said: “Since 2011, Digital Balance has helped brands unlock the value of their data and drive deeper customer engagement and business growth. The acquisition enables us to expand our existing service offering, particularly in the CX optimisation and experimentation space, by utilising Spinach’s cross-platform UI/UX design, copywriting, and qualitative and quantitative research capability.”

The acquisition follows several client wins for Spinach which recently picked up the Australian Conservation Foundation, Blackswan Dips, Nutri V and Kogan.