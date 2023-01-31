Socially Led Comms Agency We The People Names Chris Rogers As Creative Director

Social-led creative communications agency, We The People, has lured former Stratosphere CD Chris Rogers (lead image) to the role of creative director.

Rogers joins the agency as a highly respected strategic creative leader who, over the past 15 years, has built a reputation for building brands and creating work that matters.

Prior to his latest role at Stratosphere, where he helped reshape the agency and grow its headcount from 25 to 60, Rogers held senior creative roles at Big Red, Publicis Singapore, CHE Proximity and Cummins & Partners.

“From the moment I first spoke with Jacob about his vision for the agency, instinctively I knew I needed to be a part of it,” said Rogers.

“The team understand modern brands need to be great storytellers to effectively communicate with today’s digital natives. And their ever-growing list of client partners is a testament to their success. I’m incredibly excited to be joining the talented team and creating the best work of our careers.”

Speaking of the appointment, We The People Managing Director, Jacob Arnott spoke of Rogers being a perfect fit for the agency.

“We’re thrilled to have Chris join us on our mission to make our brand partners great digital storytellers. Chris comes armed with a wealth of experience creating game- changing work all around the world, so we’re lucky to have him join us and lead our creative team to new heights.”

With offices in Melbourne and Sydney, We The People delivers an integrated creative and media offering across social media and digital channels. Client Partners include Reckitt, TikTok, BankVic and Defence Health.

