Slater And Gordon Takes It From Here With New Campaign Via Akkomplice

Slater and Gordon, Australia’s leading personal injury law brand, continues to build on their new “We’ll take it from here” platform, devised by Melbourne independent agency Akkomplice.

With a focus on Motor Vehicle Accidents and Workers Compensation, the new campaigns ask those injured on the road or workplace, ‘Are you getting what’s fair, not just what’s offered?’. Through the physical and mental struggle of recovering from an accident shows how Slater and Gordon can help get fair compensation that is needed to help move forward in life.

Akkomplice brought in Melbourne production company Poppet to produce the campaign, with director Jonathan Nyquist at the helm.

“The team at Akkomplice are so easy to work with. They really take the time to understand our business and their outputs are always high quality. We’ve got high hopes for this latest work from them,” said head of marketing and growth at Slater and Gordon, Tim Murdoch.

“We’re thrilled to see our work achieving great results for Slater and Gordon in market. They’re lovely to work with, ambitious and flourish on collaboration – exactly the type of client we like,” said Kenny Hill, founder of Akkomplice.

After winning a competitive pitch and being appointed in January, Akkomplice delivered their first campaign with Slater and Gordon in early 2023, centred around the Public Liability sector. Off the back of the campaign’s ground-breaking success, Akkomplice was tasked with this latest work for the industry-leading law firm.

