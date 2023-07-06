Samsung Ads Study: Brands That Advertise On Streaming Services Perceived As “Modern & Innovative”

Brands that advertise on streaming platforms are perceived to be five times more modern and five times more innovative when compared to brands that advertise in non-streaming environments, according to findings from a new global report, ‘Is TV just TV?’, by Samsung Ads. These figures jumped to eight times and six times, respectively, for respondents aged 18-34.

Respondents also perceived brands advertising on streaming as three times more relevant, premium and unique than those brand ads seen in non-streaming environments. For the younger demographic – 18-34 year olds – this jumped to five times more.

Created with research company Verve, the study compares key markets in Europe and Asia Pacific to better understand the latest perceptions and habits around watching TV. This includes the importance of quality content, preferences between platform types, and methods of discovery.

Highlights for Australia included:

Over the next 12 months, Australia is expecting the biggest viewership growth in SVOD (44 per cent) and the lowest growth in cable and broadcast TV channels (both 21 per cent).

Four out of five Aussies (82 per cent) watch streaming services multiple times per week while those watching non-streaming TV channels multiple times per week (64 per cent) is less than all other markets (74 per cent).

Brits have the lowest patience when it comes to finding something to watch with 43 per cent getting frustrated after just a few minutes, closely followed by 37 per cent of Aussies.

Aussies are particularly hungry for content recommendations with six in 10 (61 per cent) discovering content via the ‘Trending Now’ row, versus just two in 10 (19 per cent) German viewers.

Australian viewers have become streaming creatures of habit with almost half (47 per cent) jumping straight to their favourite streaming service or browsing several streaming services when they don’t know what to watch – 10 per cent higher than any other region.

Further growth in viewership

Subscription (SVOD) and free streaming (FAST/AVOD) viewership is due to increase more than any other channel or service, including non streaming, in the next 12 months, growing 45 per cent and 30 per cent respectively, according to respondents. This suggests that despite reports showing that new paid subscriptions to streaming services are down, that time spent on existing services will increase.

Quality of content improving on free services

Almost two thirds (64 per cent) of those surveyed agree that content is improving on free streaming services, resulting in 78 per cent of viewers watching free streaming alongside their SVOD (paid subscription video on demand) services. Australia is set to become a top five market for free ad-supported streaming TV by 2027, with revenues exceeding $A300 million.

Viewers’ reasons for watching either scheduled TV or on-demand aren’t clear cut, and are often driven by content rather than format. Some 60 per cent use streaming services if there is a programme they’re looking forward to watching – 55 per cent tune into scheduled TV for the same reason. Similarly a third (36 per cent) are just as happy to dip into regular TV as on demand services when they need inspiration for something to watch.

Discovery dilemma causing frustration

While more choice might seem like a positive, it has left consumers feeling overwhelmed and frustrated. A further 65 per cent admit to getting frustrated within 15 minutes if they can't find something they want to watch. Over half (55 per cent) of viewers are now most likely to browse personalised recommendations in their search for content.

Smart TV is a key driver of Streaming growth

Smart TV capabilities are a key driver of streaming growth, and a key factor influencing TV purchase is screen size and sound quality. Easy access to video streaming apps is now the most important Smart TV feature for 39 per cent of respondents.

A quarter (23 per cent) of viewers go straight to their favourite streaming service when turning the TV on, double the number of viewers (12 per cent) who go to their favourite channel. The research shows Australian viewers have become streaming creatures of habit with almost half (47 per cent) jumping straight to their favourite streaming service or browsing several streaming services when they don’t know what to watch – 10 per cent higher than any other region.

Alex Spurzem, general manager Samsung Ads Australia, said of the report: “Australia has become a streaming-first nation and it’s clear that the appetite for ads is growing. However, what this report highlights is that Aussies ultimately gravitate towards great content no matter the format. If TV is just TV in the eyes of viewers, marketers have a huge untapped opportunity to reach streaming audiences as part of their total TV mix.”