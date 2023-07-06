Samsung Ads Study: Brands That Advertise On Streaming Services Perceived As “Modern & Innovative”
Brands that advertise on streaming platforms are perceived to be five times more modern and five times more innovative when compared to brands that advertise in non-streaming environments, according to findings from a new global report, ‘Is TV just TV?’, by Samsung Ads. These figures jumped to eight times and six times, respectively, for respondents aged 18-34.
Respondents also perceived brands advertising on streaming as three times more relevant, premium and unique than those brand ads seen in non-streaming environments. For the younger demographic – 18-34 year olds – this jumped to five times more.
Created with research company Verve, the study compares key markets in Europe and Asia Pacific to better understand the latest perceptions and habits around watching TV. This includes the importance of quality content, preferences between platform types, and methods of discovery.
Highlights for Australia included:
- Over the next 12 months, Australia is expecting the biggest viewership growth in SVOD (44 per cent) and the lowest growth in cable and broadcast TV channels (both 21 per cent).
- Four out of five Aussies (82 per cent) watch streaming services multiple times per week while those watching non-streaming TV channels multiple times per week (64 per cent) is less than all other markets (74 per cent).
- Brits have the lowest patience when it comes to finding something to watch with 43 per cent getting frustrated after just a few minutes, closely followed by 37 per cent of Aussies.
- Aussies are particularly hungry for content recommendations with six in 10 (61 per cent) discovering content via the ‘Trending Now’ row, versus just two in 10 (19 per cent) German viewers.
- Australian viewers have become streaming creatures of habit with almost half (47 per cent) jumping straight to their favourite streaming service or browsing several streaming services when they don’t know what to watch – 10 per cent higher than any other region.
Further growth in viewership
Subscription (SVOD) and free streaming (FAST/AVOD) viewership is due to increase more than any other channel or service, including non streaming, in the next 12 months, growing 45 per cent and 30 per cent respectively, according to respondents. This suggests that despite reports showing that new paid subscriptions to streaming services are down, that time spent on existing services will increase.
Over the next 12 months, Australia is expecting the biggest viewership growth in SVOD (44 per cent) and the lowest growth in cable and broadcast TV channels (both 21 per cent). Four out of five Aussies (82 per cent) watch streaming services multiple times per week while those watching non-streaming TV channels multiple times per week (64 per cent) is less than all other markets (74 per cent).
Quality of content improving on free services
Almost two thirds (64 per cent) of those surveyed agree that content is improving on free streaming services, resulting in 78 per cent of viewers watching free streaming alongside their SVOD (paid subscription video on demand) services. Australia is set to become a top five market for free ad-supported streaming TV by 2027, with revenues exceeding $A300 million.
Viewers’ reasons for watching either scheduled TV or on-demand aren’t clear cut, and are often driven by content rather than format. Some 60 per cent use streaming services if there is a programme they’re looking forward to watching – 55 per cent tune into scheduled TV for the same reason. Similarly a third (36 per cent) are just as happy to dip into regular TV as on demand services when they need inspiration for something to watch.
Discovery dilemma causing frustration
While more choice might seem like a positive, it has left consumers feeling overwhelmed and frustrated. A further 65 per cent admit to getting frustrated within 15 minutes if they can’t find something they want to watch. Brits have the lowest patience when it comes to finding something to watch with 43 per cent getting frustrated after just a few minutes, closely followed by 37 per cent of Aussies. Over half (55 per cent) of viewers are now most likely to browse personalised recommendations in their search for content. Aussies are particularly hungry for content recommendations with six in 10 (61 per cent) discovering content via the ‘Trending Now’ row, versus just two in 10 (19 per cent) German viewers.
Smart TV is a key driver of Streaming growth
Smart TV capabilities are a key driver of streaming growth, and a key factor influencing TV purchase is screen size and sound quality. Easy access to video streaming apps is now the most important Smart TV feature for 39 per cent of respondents.
A quarter (23 per cent) of viewers go straight to their favourite streaming service when turning the TV on, double the number of viewers (12 per cent) who go to their favourite channel. The research shows Australian viewers have become streaming creatures of habit with almost half (47 per cent) jumping straight to their favourite streaming service or browsing several streaming services when they don’t know what to watch – 10 per cent higher than any other region.
Alex Spurzem, general manager Samsung Ads Australia, said of the report: “Australia has become a streaming-first nation and it’s clear that the appetite for ads is growing. However, what this report highlights is that Aussies ultimately gravitate towards great content no matter the format. If TV is just TV in the eyes of viewers, marketers have a huge untapped opportunity to reach streaming audiences as part of their total TV mix.”
Please login with linkedin to commentsamsung ads
Latest News
See It To Be It: The Trailblazing Story Of We Are Warriors
It's NAIDOC Week, so what better time to bring you this inspiring and good news tale.
“Bud Light Of Ice Cream!” Ben & Jerry’s In Latest Customer Boycott Shitstorm As Share Price Melts
Robin Williams famously said, "Cocaine is God's way of saying you get paid too much!" Equally, affording Ben & Jerry’s.
Apple Releases Epic iPhone Ad Campaign Staring Mexican Masked Wrestlers
Not meaning to weigh in on the whole Apple VS Samsung ding-dong, but Apple's stores and its ads are definitely superior.
Charles Darwin University Celebrates Its Students Unique Journeys Via Edge
Independent agency Edge has evolved Charles Darwin University’s (CDU) brand platform “You make CDU” in a new fully integrated campaign. The new campaign celebrates the connections CDU creates via new flexible ways of learning, welcoming students from diverse backgrounds and providing access to businesses, future employers and lecturers. Featuring real students and bringing to life […]
FBoy Island Bats Away Ad Complaints
In defence of FBoy Island, it does give slightly dim personal trainers their 15-minutes.
Adland Thinks Threads Will Be A Boon For Brands
Everyone in the office talking about Threads today & you're still bitching about Taylor Swift tickets? Move on here.
The B&T Awards Are Back & There Can Only Be One Winner!
Other than having a campaign ripped to shreds by Mark Ritson, there is no greater industry accolade than a B&T Award.
The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Podcast Launches With A Trouple of Wallabies
Off the coattails of its phenomenal success in the UK, the world’s biggest rugby conversation, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby launches its first episode of the six-show Australian series this week. The Good, The Bad & The Rugby UK’s more handsome, wholesome, and much younger brother sees the dynamic trio of ex-Wallabies and […]
Nine Forced To Apologise For “Racist & Offensive” Ad In Yesterday’s AFR
B&T rarely reads the AFR as we don't understand a majority of its content. But we straight down the newsagent for this.
WPP Opens A Shiny New Office In Manchester
WPP expands out of London with new Manchester digs. Mark Read refusing to be drawn on his United VS City allegiances.
Microsoft’s AI Play Is Propelling It Towards US$3 Trillion Valuation
Could this propel Bill Gates back to the world's richest man? And what daft, richest man nonsense will he blow it on?
Thursday TV Ratings: The Ashes Wins Battle Of The Balls
Judging by the numbers for the third Ashes session last night, there's plenty of people asleep at their desk today.
Nike Delightfully Disorients in New Campaign from AKQA & L’ÉLOI
Do most Nike ads leave you with a sense of dread about your own fitness inadequacies? You'll enjoy this upbeat change.
Twitter Threatens Meta Lawsuit Over Threads
What do they mean "lawsuit" when we've got the respective CEOs to go each other in an upcoming Las Vegas cage fight?
It’s Finally Happened: AI Meets S*x Toys
As much as B&T supports AI-supported sex t@ys, we'd hate to have our data publicly hacked.
Triple M Limestone Coast Moves To FM Signal On 90.5 FM
Triple M Limestone Coast will move to the FM dial this month, broadcasting from a new frequency at 90.5 FM. 5SE Limestone Coast, as Triple M was then known, was switched on at 963AM at 7:30pm Saturday 3 July, 1937. Since then, the station has transitioned to Triple M and remained on its AM frequency, […]
Calls To Curb SUV & Ute Advertising As Spend On The Gas Guzzlers Rises 200% In A Decade
Utes now join fossil fuel, airline, red meat & kid's brekkie cereal clients that agencies need to be very nervous about.
CommBank Celebrates Women’s Football Via GHO Sydney
Think Sam Kerr has done nothing else in her life over the past six months than star in upcoming ads? Confirm it here.
UM Wins FMCG Brand Upfield’s Global Media
Don't want a bastard colleague stealing your butter out of the fridge? B&T recommends switching to Upfield's ProActiv .
Ian Thorpe Returns For Optus’ Inspiration Grant
Thorpie's been lying low for a while and B&T, for one, says it's nice to see the big fella back and looking so well.
Toxic Marketing! Changing The Nutrition Industry Narrative
Could we market & advertise our way to a "healthier you"? Read this after returning from your schnitty & schooner lunch.
Aussie ad tech startup streaming TV measurement and optimisation platform AdMatch launches
AdMatch, a new streaming TV measurement and optimisation platform and the latest home-grown ad tech startup, launches today by the founders of independent media agency AdUnion. AdMatch, which is Australian owned, provides brands with exact match optimisation data for streaming TV campaigns which can now be deployed by any media team or advertiser seeking optimal […]
Wunderman Thompson Report: Aussies Predict 62% Of All Shopping Will Be Online In A Decade
Study finds two-thirds of all shopping will be online by 2033, meaning no better a time to invest in delivery drones.
Canadian Government & Corporations Pull Meta Ad Dollars In Row Over News Payments
The Canadian government and some of the country’s major corporations have suspended all advertising on Facebook and Instagram following Meta’s decision to block access to news links in the region. (Lead image: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg) Meta’s drastic decision to block access to news follows a row between the company and the country over payments […]
Long By Name, Long By Nature, The B&T Women In Media Power List Long List Is Still Open
Vote for exceptional women you know working in media and marketing. Hell, vote for yourself even. B&T doesn't judge.
A Recipe For The Future Of Food: TBWA’s Backlash Releases New Report
TBWA has released its Future Of Food report and it was such a read B&T's now on the Gaviscon & the Eno antacid.
Voila! Our Top 10 Best Of The Best Commercial Directors – Media Owners, Presented By Finecast
Always controversial, B&T's Best Of The Best list is back! Still, nothing like Jonny Bairstow straying from his crease.
Blak Powerhouse Celebrates The Power Of Community
SYDNEY Powerhouse is proud to announce that it will establish a major new partnership with First Nations social enterprise We Are Warriors. The partnership will support the ongoing community-led event Blak Powerhouse which will be presented on January 26 each year for Blak generations to come. The partnership will also feature the documentation of each […]
Wednesday TV Ratings: ABCs Utopia And Gruen Continue To Draw Crowds
In yet a further obvious lesson to anyone involved in the TV game, comedy shows continuing to attract large audiences.
Snap Inc. Appoints Ogilvy As Its PR Agency Of Record
Snap Inc names new Aussie PR agency. Not that it's necessarily got bad shit that needs PR-ing like, say, your Twitters.
Meta Has No Plans To Monetise Threads This Year
Zuck declares he has no plans to monetise Threads this year. All bets are apparently off next year, however.
[yellow tail] Crowned the World’s #1 Most Powerful Wine Brand For The Sixth Year in a Row
There's three givens at any B&T staff party - a [yellow tail] sav blanc, a cabanossi stick & oysters smoked-style.
Tesla Set To Knock Off HiLux As Australia’s Number One Selling Car, As Aussies Warm To Chinese-Made Vehicles
In possible proof the Barbie movie marketing isn't resonating, hot pink campervans fail to make best selling car list.
OPINION: Half Of Aussies Will Invest In Companies That Do Good, So How Can Brands Keep Up?
B&T delivering yet another brand sustainability piece amid fears the number may no longer be sustainable.
The General Store Boosts Creative Firepower With New Team Hires
If this press image proves anything, it shows men can find their way to the G-spot. Albeit the one in reception.
Delicious Delivers Record Audience
delicious., Australia’s leading premium food and lifestyle media brand, achieved its largest digital audience on record in May, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for May 2023. delicious.com.au delivered an audience of 1.696 million, up 34.3 per cent month-on-month, and 17 million page views for the month of May. The delicious. audience has extended […]