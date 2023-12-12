R/GA Promotes Michael Titshall To CEO Of Asia Pacific

Creative innovation studio R/GA has promoted Michael Titshall (lead image) to the newly created title of CEO of Asia Pacific.

For the past four and a half years, Titshall has successfully led R/GA Australia’s operations in Melbourne, Sydney, and, most recently, Canberra. In his expanded role, he will now also oversee R/GA’s Asia offices, partnering closely with R/GA’s executive leadership team in the region – which includes Marianne Whitman, general manager of Singapore, Anthony Baker, general manager of Japan, Barry Peng, interim general manager of China and Bambang Witoyo, general manager of Indonesia.

In Australia, Victoria Curro will continue as managing director, with chief creative officer Seamus Higgins and Ben Miles, VP, executive creative director co-leading the company’s creative team.

Titshall represents a new generation of leadership and has a strong reputation for rapidly amplifying R/GA’s competitive advantages and leaning into creative innovation early when solving business challenges. Under his leadership, R/GA Australia has enjoyed rapid growth over the past 18 months, more than doubling the size of

headcount, picking up many new clients, and has been awarded at major global & regional award shows, including Cannes Lions, D&AD, the Effies and Spikes Asia.

“It’s an exciting time for R/GA in APAC. Our ability to deliver creative and innovative experiences that deeply connect with people is more crucial than ever for brands in such a fast-paced region. I feel incredibly fortunate to embark on this new chapter at R/GA, and continue working with such a skilled and inspiring team, not just in Australia, but now also extending that collaboration into Asia. The capabilities that we have across the region are already impressive, and I’m looking forward to the impact we can achieve working even closer together,” Titshall said.

“Titshall is an exceptional business leader. He’s become known for driving the industry forward by creating environments that enable people to do the best work of their careers, creating boundary-pushing work that combine our distinct capabilities. Under his leadership, R/GA Australia has been a shining example of how to produce creatively-led innovative work, and we look forward to watching him expand his expertise at R/GA by leading our new APAC region,” said Robin Forbes, global CEO, R/GA.

Passionate about growing brands and transforming businesses through creative innovation, Titshall has led agencies across the spectrum of brand, creative, technology and media services. Prior to joining R/GA, Titshall spent five years with CHE Proximity, where, as managing director the agency was awarded six times as Agency of the Year and named the fourth Most Innovative Company in Australia.

Across APAC, R/GA works with Diageo, Google, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Nike, QuickBooks, Shiseido, Toyota and TPG Telecom.