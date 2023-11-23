Project Co-Host Steve Price Says ‘Grubby Buffoon’ Kyle Sandilands Will Flop In Melbourne

Yesterday it was revealed that Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson had signed a bombshell $200 million deal with ARN that will see them launch into Melbourne.

Not everyone is happy about the news with radio presenter and The Project host Steve Price labelling Sandiland’s a “grubby buffoon”.

The duo’s move to Melbourne has meant that KIIS FM’s current Melbourne breakfast show, hosted by Jason Hawkins and Lauren Phillips, will be canceled with both presenters getting the boot.

Melbourne radio star Lauren Phillips reportedly nearly broke down on air after hearing the news.

We didn’t have a choice,” she said. “It’s a business decision that we have been told is what’s happening. We don’t want to say goodbye.

“We didn’t have to be here this morning to make this announcement, but we’re here.”

Steve Price conceded that Sandilands and Henderson were worth the money saying “if you are successful, they will pay you the big money.”

He was less complimentary when speaking about whether Sandilands will be a success in Melbourne.

He went on to say that people in Melbourne will not like the show.

“Melbourne will not embrace the style of that program as it is right now,” he argued.

“Some of the sexually explicit material is off-putting. Sarah [Harris] would know better than anyone else on that panel that it’s school drop-off time for kids.

“You don’t want people talking about anal sex at breakfast time, in my view. That’s what they do on that show.”

“Or at dinner time on national television either, Steve,” interjected a bemused Waleed Aly whilst fellow panel guest Harry Connick Jr looked on in disbelief.

Sandilands was quick to hit back at Price. On his Thursday morning show, Sandilands called Price “a gronk” and “a piece of s**t”.