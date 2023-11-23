Project Co-Host Steve Price Says ‘Grubby Buffoon’ Kyle Sandilands Will Flop In Melbourne

Project Co-Host Steve Price Says ‘Grubby Buffoon’ Kyle Sandilands Will Flop In Melbourne
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Yesterday it was revealed that Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson had signed a bombshell $200 million deal with ARN that will see them launch into Melbourne.

Not everyone is happy about the news with radio presenter and The Project host Steve Price labelling Sandiland’s a “grubby buffoon”. 

The duo’s move to Melbourne has meant that KIIS FM’s current Melbourne breakfast show, hosted by Jason Hawkins and Lauren Phillips, will be canceled with both presenters getting the boot.

Melbourne radio star Lauren Phillips reportedly nearly broke down on air after hearing the news.

We didn’t have a choice,” she said. “It’s a business decision that we have been told is what’s happening. We don’t want to say goodbye.

“We didn’t have to be here this morning to make this announcement, but we’re here.”

Steve Price conceded that Sandilands and Henderson were worth the money saying “if you are successful, they will pay you the big money.”

He was less complimentary when speaking about whether Sandilands will be a success in Melbourne.

@theprojecttv Steve Price has not held back on his opinion of Kyle Sandilands. #kylesandilands #jackieo #kyleandjackieo #kjshow #melbourne #sydney #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound – TheProjectTV

He went on to say that people in Melbourne will not like the show.

“Melbourne will not embrace the style of that program as it is right now,” he argued.

“Some of the sexually explicit material is off-putting. Sarah [Harris] would know better than anyone else on that panel that it’s school drop-off time for kids.

“You don’t want people talking about anal sex at breakfast time, in my view. That’s what they do on that show.”

“Or at dinner time on national television either, Steve,” interjected a bemused Waleed Aly whilst fellow panel guest Harry Connick Jr looked on in disbelief.

Sandilands was quick to hit back at Price. On his Thursday morning show, Sandilands called Price “a gronk” and “a piece of s**t”.

 

 

 

 

 

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

Sandilands

Latest News

Australian Womens Film Festival winners revealed at star-studded event in Sydney
  • Media

Australian Womens Film Festival winners revealed at star-studded event in Sydney

An array of upcoming talent has been recognised at the Australian Women’s Film Festival (AWFF) 2023 in Sydney. The AWFF is supported by leading creative services group M&C Saatchi, Event Cinemas and Disney studios Australia. Now in its third year, the AWFF looks to support, encourage and celebrate female storytellers by giving them a platform […]

Why Closing The Sustainability Skills Gap Matters
  • Opinion

Why Closing The Sustainability Skills Gap Matters

In this guest post, Stu Wragg (lead image), managing director at sustainability consultancy Salterbaxter Australia, says Australia’s push for sustainability is being held back by a gnawing skills problem… What did you think about Apple’s recent video starting Octavia Spencer as Mother Nature? Brave and creative piece of content that demonstrates sustainability actions, exec accountability […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Amazon Australia ‘Tanya From Accounts’ To Promote Black Friday
  • Campaigns

Amazon Australia ‘Tanya From Accounts’ To Promote Black Friday

Amazon Australia is teaming up with much-loved Australian comedian and presenter, Tanya Hennessy, who has taken up a new role in service of time poor Aussie shoppers as ‘Tanya from Accounts’. Hennessy has ditched her day job and donned her finest business attire, and in the guise of ‘Tanya from Accounts’, will be on hand […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Former OMD Chief People Officer Martin Cowie Sets Out On His Own With New Coaching Business
  • Advertising

Former OMD Chief People Officer Martin Cowie Sets Out On His Own With New Coaching Business

Martin Cowie, OMD’s former chief people officer for more than a decade, has departed the Omnicom agency to set out on his own with consultancy Cowie Coaching. Cowie Coaching will offer clients a slice of Cowie’s significant experience, training them to become better leaders, managers and, ultimately, people. With more than 30 years of experience […]

Claxon Wins Deloitte 2023 QLD State Championship Award
  • Marketing

Claxon Wins Deloitte 2023 QLD State Championship Award

Claxon has won the 2023 QLD State Championship award and achieved the number 28 on the overall prestigious Deloitte Tech Fast 50 Awards last week. Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program recognises, profiles and celebrates Australia’s fastest-growing tech companies. Now in its 23rd year, it ranks the nation’s top 50 public and private tech companies based […]

News.com.au Named No.1 Digital News Brand For 10th Month Running
  • Media

News.com.au Named No.1 Digital News Brand For 10th Month Running

News.com.au has been named Australia’s number one digital news brand for the 10th consecutive month, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for October 2023. With the largest audience in the News category in Australia, news.com.au delivered an audience of 12.706 million, up 7.6 per cent month-on-month. With a margin of 896,000 ahead of the […]

Gravity Media & SX Global Take FIM Supercross Championship Global
  • Media

Gravity Media & SX Global Take FIM Supercross Championship Global

Gravity Media and SX Global have confirmed a broadcast and technology partnership to deliver coverage of the upcoming Australian round of the FIM World Supercross Championship across multiple international territories. Gravity Media Australia will provide sixteen camera coverage, including speciality cameras, in a broadcast and technical collaboration to deliver the all-screen production of the World […]

10-Year-Old Girl Pens Scribbly Pizza Hut Supercar Livery, Via WiredCo.
  • Campaigns

10-Year-Old Girl Pens Scribbly Pizza Hut Supercar Livery, Via WiredCo.

WiredCo. and Pizza Hut have announced the winner of a nationwide search to find an artist to create the official artwork on Pizza Hut Racing’s Camaro Supercar. Grace Lewis, a 10-year-old primary school student, won the prize and will see her artwork adorn the Camaro at debut in the final round of the 2024 Supercars Championship on […]