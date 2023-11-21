Kyle & Jackie O Re-Sign With ARN Until 2034 & Launch Into Melbourne

Kyle Sandilands & Jackie O Henderson have re-signed with ARN in a mammoth deal that will keep them with the network until 2034.

The deal follows months of speculation about whether the pair, who host The Kyle & Jackie O Show on KIIS FM in Sydney, would jump ship to rival network SCA. The deal is rumoured to be worth around $200 million for the pair.

This new deal, however, will see the pair expand into Melbourne next year. ARN is reportedly planning to spend $2 million per year to promote the show’s launch in Melbourne. The Kyle & Jackie O Show will launch on KIIS 101.1 in 2024, with Chemist Warehouse set to expand its current alignment with the brand and become the foundation partner for the show’s first year in Melbourne.

The expansion to Melbourne means KIIS 101.1’s Jase & Lauren will not be returning next year

It will also mean that Sandilands will be hosting a youth-oriented show at 63 when the contract finishes.

“Fans of the show will be stoked to hear that this 10-year deal is the longest radio deal in Australian history. Love us or loathe us, Jackie and I will be continuing with our politically incorrect nonsense for a long, long time. Speaking of 10 years… 10 years ago the ‘other’ network we were once at told Jackie and I that we were past our used-by date and no longer relevant. So that’s a fun little observation that’s worth mentioning on such a momentous day. Cheers to ARN for the great partnership and to the future goals we’ll continue kicking together.”

Jackie O added: “When I was 18 years old, I rang a radio station, and never did I dream in that sliding doors moment that I would find something that has become the love of my life and would lead me to this phenomenal career and historic deal. I feel so grateful for our incredible listeners who have gone through life with us and will continue to do so for the next 10 years.

“It’s an honour to broadcast to Melbourne again after so many years, and to welcome them back to our craziness is really exciting. After 23 years of broadcasting with Kyle, I still pinch myself that our show continues to grow in ratings and in reach. We are incredibly thankful for the support ARN has showed us and the belief they continue to have in our show.”

The Kyle & Jackie O Show achieved a 17.9 per cent audience share in June, accompanied by a record cumulative audience of 921,000 listeners.

Ciaran Davis, ARN Media CEO and managing director, said, “Kyle and Jackie O have been an unstoppable force over the past decade, and the success of our partnership has surpassed expectations for listeners and commercial clients alike. Their ability to connect with their audience is second to none and we’re incredibly proud to have them continue as part of the ARN family.

“Kyle and Jackie O have evolved into a powerful brand that significantly contributes to ARN’s commercial success, and this new agreement strategically positions us for long-term growth that extends beyond radio. In an era marked by the globalisation of content, the value of a flagship show that delivers long-term returns has never been more evident, and investing in Kyle and Jackie O represents a lasting value proposition for ARN. Today’s announcement sets the foundations for the next chapter in ARN Media’s evolution as an audio company.”

Commenting on the decision to axe Jase & Lauren, Davis said: “The decision to conclude the show was not made lightly, and I would like to thank Jase, Lauren, Clint and the team for their tremendous efforts and contribution. Despite believing in the show’s potential, the competitive market and longstanding heritage shows meant we were unable to cut through in the way we wanted.

“For some time now, we’ve recognised the potential of The Kyle & Jackie O Show to broadcast beyond Sydney during breakfast. The strong uptake of their podcast and social followings in Melbourne demonstrates that Kyle and Jackie O already have significant appeal with Melburnians. Coupled with their record-breaking ratings this year, now is the ideal time to further extend the brand’s footprint.”

Henderson was rushed to hospital yesterday after experiencing symptoms consistent with a heart attack. She returned to her hosting duties today.

“Jackie is okay,” said an Instagram post from the show.

“After a series of tests, Jackie has been treated for an infection and was released from hospital this afternoon. She is resting up at home and will be back on air tomorrow morning from 6.”