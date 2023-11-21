Jackie O Rushed To Hospital Following Live On-Air Medical Emergency

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Radio host Jackie Henderson has been rushed to hospital after experiencing symptoms that can be linked to a heart attack.

The Dailymail reported that Henderson was rushed to the emergency room after feeling unwell halfway through the KIIS FM radio show she hosts with Kyle Sandilands.

Sandilands told listeners that Henderson left to get medical attention after experiencing tingling down her arm – which can be a symptom of a heart attack.

On Monday Henderson had a procedure to remove a uterine polyp, a growth attached to her uteris.

The radio star has one child – Kitty – who she share with ex-husband Lee Henderson.

Henderson and Sandilands were preparing to interview Angela Bishop when the symptoms started.

“She just stepped out for a lay down. She’s got like a corset dress on and she had an operation yesterday,” Sandilands explained.

He went on to say she had slept badly.

“She also didn’t sleep much because of Intern Pete’s melatonin tablets that kept her up and then she’s been on the Red Bulls this morning.”

Sandilands later explained that Henderson had “all these pains down her arm and chest pains before being sent home”. He later updated viewers saying she’d gone to hospital.

Before Henderson left, the duo spoke to Sam Hay, also known as Dr KIIS, to ask if her symptoms were akin to those of a heart attack.

According to the DailyMail, he told her to check her pulse and seek medical attention if she continued to feel unwell.




